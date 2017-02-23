autoevolution

Renault Alaskan Confirmed For European Market, Debuts At 2017 Geneva Motor Show

 
23 Feb 2017, 13:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Pickups have never been as popular in Europe as they are on the American continent. Recent years, however, showed that European motorists are shifting their attitude about this matter.
It’s no wonder, then, that Mercedes-Benz is working on the X-Class, a pickup that’ll be based on the Nissan NP300 Navara. The same can be said for the U.S., where the Ford F-150 can be had with genuine fiddleback eucalyptus wood trim. Sensing the opportunity to expand its commercial vehicle business, the Renault brand made the decision to sell the Alaskan in Europe.

The French automaker’s release for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show confirms this in a single sentence, as follows: “The New Koleos [it's actually a facelift] and the Alaskan pick-up (sic) to hit the European market in 2017.” Itself based on Nissan’s mid-size pickup truck, the Renault Alaskan for Europe is believed to go into production at the Japanese automaker’s plant in Barcelona.

Let’s make a quick recap about what sort of implications this brings forth. Developed with Latin America in mind with the underpinnings of a Japanese model that’s built in Spain, the Alaskan is a proper exercise in terms of globalization. Then again, Groupe Renault did mention during the pickup truck’s launch in Colombia that it “has global ambitions for [the] Alaskan.”

Based on what the market wants from such a vehicle, the European-spec Renault Alaskan will be made available in one layout at the very least (double cab). Powertrain-wise, it’s pretty obvious that the torquey 2.3-liter dCi turbo diesel is arguably the most suitable choice for this part of the world.

In its lesser tune, the powerhouse develops 163 PS (161 horsepower) and 403 Nm (297 lb-ft). The 2.3 dCi with two turbochargers, however, improves output to 190 PS (187 horsepower) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft). A six-speed manual transmission is expected to come as standard. A seven-speed automatic will act as the alternative to changing gears manually.

2017 Renault Alaskan Europe renault alaskan diesel Renault pickup truck 2017 Geneva Motor Show
press release
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our RENAULT Testdrives:

2015 Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy71
2015 Renault Kadjar75
2015 Renault Zoe65
2015 Renault Captur61
RENAULT Clio RS 20068
RENAULT Clio 0.9 TCe67
RENAULT Twizy EV52
RENAULT Koleos Facelift66
RENAULT Clio RS Gordini65
RENAULT Twingo Facelift51