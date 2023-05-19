Refreshed 2024 Ford Expedition Gets Imagined With Off-Road-Focused Tremor Goodies

There is something for everyone in a never-ending sea of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, especially in America, where passenger cars are losing ground in the face of many adventures of rock-crawling, dune-bashing, and overlanding variety.
As such, are we surprised that even carmakers with significant traditions revolving around the passenger car sector are starting to succumb to the pressure? Look at Toyota, a Japanese automaker that was once more than proud of its best-selling Camry, and now it is all jiggly with the S235 Crown crossover-style sedan. Not to mention the recently introduced 2024 Tacoma mid-size truck, which can be taken to overlanding adventures off the factory lot if we believe the novel Trailhunter trim.
Naturally, Detroit's automakers are not lying dormant. Ford, for example, was keen to steal the Tacoma spotlight with the arrival of the US-spec 2024 Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor that will seek to dominate the mid-size truck class just like the smaller Maverick and larger F-Series siblings. Speaking of Blue Oval novelties, the whispers across the rumor mill are now corroborating CFO John Lawler's promise that the Blue Oval is preparing more Tremor and Raptor derivatives with the recent sighting of a fully camouflaged rugged 2024 Ford Expedition prototype pointing to an upcoming refresh procedure.
As such, we should not be surprised when Ford unleashes the facelifted Expedition and the hulking SUV rocks yet another trim alongside the current XL STX, XLT, Limited, Timberline, King Ranch, and Platinum grades. Well, the family-oriented three-row full-size SUV is undoubtedly gearing up for a well-deserved upgrade, and we have a feeling that it will soon keep up with more F-150 appearances rather than sport additional Lincoln Navigator DNA. Or, at least, that is the opinion of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
Over there, the good folks behind the Halo oto channel on YouTube, which provides fresh automotive info that is corroborated with their virtual designs, have a new CGI take on the facelifted Expedition, and they quickly added the Tremor features to make it even more rugged and prepared for all sorts of adventures when taken off the beaten path. As for the design traits, the resident pixel master has taken a safe trail route and snatched the Tremor elements and front fascia styling directly from the current F-150 full-size pickup truck.
Meanwhile, the rumor mill claims it has all the details regarding the upcoming 2024 Ford Expedition Tremor, including its placement in the upper echelon of the model family above the $72k Timberline but below the $78,715 King Ranch. As such, pricing around $75k will not surprise anyone when it comes out officially to play. Under the hood, on the other hand, there will be no novelties as everyone expects the Expedition Tremor to feature the same 440-hp 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 mill as the rest of the lineup.
