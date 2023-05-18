A Ford E-Courier Pickup Truck Could Be Europe's Sustainable Maverick, Don't You Think?

At home in America, the Blue Oval company is doing great in the ICE-powered workhorse sector with the pocket-sized Maverick best-seller, the newly introduced 2024 Ranger and Ranger Raptor, plus the eternally triumphant F-Series. But how about Europe?
Showing confidence alongside Hyundai and its Santa Cruz unibody compact pickup truck foe, Ford treated North America to the revival of the Maverick nameplate in the guise of a pocket-sized workhorse. They are making it in Mexico, affordable and electrified, plus rocking a tough yet elegant design – so no wonder the compact Maverick had turned into a winning asset on the spot.
The sales are great, and Ford sure hopes the success of the little Maverick and the popularity of the F-150 plus Super Duty will rub off with the newly revealed US-spec 2024 Ranger and Ranger Raptor mid-size models, especially since Toyota is on the verge of introducing the fourth generation 2024 Tacoma on May 19, just a few days after Blue Oval's launch. But things are still moving slowly towards the novel EV lifestyle in America, where Ford only offers the Mustang Mach-E, the F-150 Lightning, and the E-Transit van that just landed in the Land Down Under as well.
Over in Europe, meanwhile, the second largest US automaker needs to move fast in the battery-powered direction, so during the past few months, they introduced the F-150 Lightning to Norway, showcased the Explorer EV crossover SUV based on Volkswagen's MEB architecture, and also presented a duo of compact Transit vans. Dubbed as the first-ever 2024 E-Transit Courier and E-Tourneo Courier, they are sides of the same 100-kW (134 hp) electric motor and 100-kW DC fast charging coin, showing the Ford is willing to put workhorses and people haulers front and center in Europe too.
Naturally, that may have attracted a lot of attention – both in the real world and in the imaginative realm of digital car creators. Speaking of the latter, Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, has decided to have a CGI go at imagining an alternative to the successful Maverick unibody compact pickup truck that could be popular on the Old Continent, as well. But instead of imagining it with the same DNA, the pixel master decided to piggyback on the novelty of the first-ever E-Transit Courier and E-Tourneo Courier commercial and passenger vans.
Now redesigned as a compact pickup truck, the 'Ford E-Courier' would quickly expand the appeal of the compact series and hypothetically use the same technical coordinates as the panel van and people hauler siblings – aka a 100-kW electric motor with 134 ponies and an undisclosed battery pack that can be replenished with up to 11 kW (AC) and a mirror figure of 100 kW when fast charging at DC stations. By the way, the author even thinks it could be great for South America, too, as he mentioned in the hashtags the new Chevy Montana.
