Why Peugeot's 905 Evo 2 'Supercopter' Could Have Dominated Sports Car Racing

Motorsport history is filled with cars that just blew the competition away. Yet it is also filled with cars that never got the chance to show what they can do. The stunning Peugeot 905 Evo 2 Supercopter is one such vehicle. The 905 Evo 2 was an evolution of the 909 Evo 1, and it arrived on the scene in 1992, at a time when Group C racing regulations were still in effect. Unfortunately, it never got to race, thanks to the death of the very series it was meant to compete in.

12 photos Photo: GT Planet