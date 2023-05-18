All-Electric Ford E-Transit Touches Ground in the Land Down Under With 'Flagship' Specs

BEV

First off, we start with Ford Australia's first battery-powered vehicle to arrive in the Land Down Under, the E-Transit. Yes, they are a bit behind other regions. Europe, for example, has already welcomed the Ford F-150 Lightning in Norway along with the all-new, first-ever compact Ford E-Transit Courier and E-Tourneo Courier. Meanwhile, at home in America, the Blue Oval company is now exploring the big E-Transit's versatility by showcasing cool stuff like Type A electric school buses, among others.Back to Australia, the new Ford E-Transit is alleged to be "the same Ford Transit Australians know and trust to get the job done but with the added benefit of zero tailpipe emissions, reduced noise, and lower operating and maintenance costs for business operators." Only two versions will be offered to customers: full-size long-wheelbase vans with RWD (420L) and a standard height or a High Roof. Positioned at the top of the range, the E-Transit features the most potent powertrain option in the current series, an electric motor with 198(266 hp) and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft).The E-Transit features a 68-battery pack with fast-charging capability (15 to 80% SoC in 34 minutes) and a 307 or 295 km range for the mid- or high-roof options, respectively. That is 191 and 183 miles, respectively, which is not that much, frankly. Obviously, this makes the new Ford E-Transit an inner-city option for most use-case scenarios. The onboard charging capacity peaks at 11.3 kW, with an overnight charge done in around eight hours. DC fast charging capabilities are also good at up to 115 kW. Ford then promises about the same "uncompromised cargo capacity" as an equivalent Transit 350L RWD diesel. Pricing starts at AUD104,990 (MLP), around $69,870 at the current exchange rate.Moving on to Hyundai Motor Australia, the local division of the South Korean conglomerate has set its sight on the Brisbane Truck Show (May 18-21) to reveal their new Mighty Electric Truck, a light-duty 7.3-tonne heavy truck touted with "high performance and zero tailpipe emissions" that are allegedly "perfect for last-mile delivery and urban vocation applications." Pricing kicks off at AUD150k (plus on-road costs), which is almost $100k. For the cash, business customers will receive a 4x2 light-duty heavy vehicle in a tray, tipper, or Pantech configuration.On board, there is a 120 kW (161 hp) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) electric motor powered by a large 114.5 kWh battery pack that should provide an "estimated working AER (all-electric range)" of up to 200 km (124 miles) even when fully loaded (max payload is around four tonnes) and with the air conditioning running. Interestingly, the Mighty truck uses an advanced 800-volt ultra-rapid DC charging system, which can replenish from 8 to 100% SoC in just 71 minutes.