Ford Recalls 310,203 Super Duty Trucks After Promising Improved Quality

Some jokes write themselves, and that's exactly what hampers down the Ford Motor Company against its crosstown rivals. Big kahuna Jim Farley has recently waxed lyrical about improved quality at the 68th Annual Meeting of Shareholders, giving the 2023 model year Super Duty line of trucks as an example. But as fate would have it, FoMoCo has just issued a mammoth recall affecting the 2016 model.

7 photos Photo: Ford / edited