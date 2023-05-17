Imagined 2024 Lexus GX Tough Luxury SUV Reveals Everything, Inside and Out

Undeterred by the lackluster sales performance of last year and the first quarter of 2023, Toyota is trying to charm America with a flurry of introductions – both from its namesake brand and the premium Lexus powerhouse, as it turns out.
Since Honda's recent performance – all-new HR-V (now larger and dubbed internationally as the ZR-V), the latest best-selling CR-V compact CUV, the feisty Civic Type R, and mid-size heroes like the Pilot or Accord, plus the Acura Integra Type S, could not go by unnoticed, Toyota did well to try and take the spotlight back. And they brought forth a lot of heroes to do that.
For example, the S235 sixteenth generation Crown has returned to the United States with crossover-like sedan styling, the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' is also available as a Prime plug-in hybrid, the C-HR bowed out in favor of the larger 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, and the 362-hp Grand Highlander Hybrid Max aims to take families on new adventures. Plus, let us remember that we are mere days away from introducing an all-new 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck best-seller.
Scheduled on May 19, the truck will not arrive alone on the market as Toyota's luxury division Lexus has also teased a rugged old-school model alongside the 2024 Lexus TX – aka the posher 2024 Grand Highlander. Regarding rock crawling and dune bashing in style, Lexus will soon propose the third generation of their GX series, a model twinned with the international version of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. On this occasion, though, it will be the first to arrive on the market with the TNGA-F platform and lots of shared cues from the J300 Land Cruiser and, especially, the J310 Lexus LX flagship full-size SUV.
Some say that the all-new 2024 Lexus GX might step down to the mid-size class and share lots of benefits with the 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro and Trailhunter, as well as the upcoming 2025 Toyota 4Runner, just as it abandons the perks of being a V8-powered wallflower. But that is of no importance to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, which are unlike most folks dwelling in the real world. Instead, pixel masters only care about the looks of these new releases, both inside and out.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have yet another proper example. The good folks over at the "AutoYa" info channel on YouTube have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that is where all the (CGI) GX action occurs – inside and outside the cabin. As always, the resident CGI expert has extrapolated the hypothetical looks of the upcoming Lexus GX based on the available teaser and treated the big, hulking old-school SUV with a string of unofficial colors for our guilty viewing pleasure. So, which interior and exterior shade combination is your favorite?
