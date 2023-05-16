Unrevealed 2024 Lexus TX Gets Treated to Fake 'Shadow Line,' Rides Posh on AGL25s

In America, the Japanese automaker Toyota has been on a seemingly unending spree these past few months. And the end is far away, both for the namesake brand as well as the luxury arm Lexus.
When we talked about 2022's automotive greats, we decided the "most improved brand" of the year was Honda – primarily because of its string of novelties like the all-new HR-V (larger and called ZR-V internationally), the latest installment of the best-selling CR-V, the feisty Civic Type R, or the cool mid-sizers, aka the three-row Pilot CUV and the eleventh-gen Accord sedan. Then we also mentioned that Toyota needs to gather its forces to respond in kind.
Sure enough, that is precisely what they did, bringing to the United States absolute novelties like the returning S235 Crown, now a crossover-style sedan, the arrival of the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' including in Prime plug-in hybrid form, the ditching of the little C-HR subcompact in favor of the larger Corolla Cross Hybrid, or the introduction of the 2024 Grand Highlander, a three-row family-oriented crossover that's obviously a direct rival to Honda's Pilot, among others.
And they are not stopping there – see the upcoming 2024 Toyota Tacoma mid-size pickup truck best-seller, or inside their brand, for that matter. As such, even Lexus is joining the party with yet another SUV, like the next-gen GX or a posh crossover destined to replace the RX-L indirectly. So, everyone is doing the rounds – the automaker with teasers, the rumor mill with whispers, and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators with renderings, of course.
Speaking of the latter, we recently discussed how the good folks over at Kolesa tried to reveal the luxury side of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander with their unofficial depiction of the first-ever Lexus TX in their latest posh renderings. And they did that with a bit of help from a dedicated pixel master that usually dabbles with already official cars and then loves to enhance them with new customization and personalization traits, from chrome deletes to aftermarket wheels and lowered suspension setups.
Well, on this occasion, Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, thinks now is the right CGI time to pimp the unannounced Lexus TX based on his previous digital work. Still looking like the 2024 Grand Highlander from the side, the Lexus TX will get signature styling front and rear, possibly even in the rear, and hopefully inside the cabin, as well. Regarding powertrains, the luxury division has already trademarked TX350, TX550h, and TX 550h+ monikers, whatever that may mean besides ICE-powered, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid.
As for the virtually custom modifications, these are pretty much also trademarks for this CGI expert, including the implementation of his 'Shadow Line' chrome-delete treatment, a full window tint, blacked-out mirrors, and the substitution of the OEM pieces for larger AGL25 aftermarket wheels from AG Luxury Wheels. Now, all that is left is choosing a favorite – white contrasted by black wheels or matching dark attire. Hopefully, this wishful-thinking Lexus TX presentation is not too far away from what Lexus will have officially on display soon. That way, fans can start imagining even more customization and personalization ideas!
