Madly 2xBlown V8 Bugatti Divo Has Off-Beat Endurance in Its Digital Sights, Right?

If Bugatti purists forgot to explain to anyone, the Divo mid-engine AWD track-focused variant of the Chiron – and sibling to Centodieci or Mistral special two-doors – takes its name after French racing driver Albert Divo.
The Grand Prix racer was a fixture for Bugatti in the 1920s and went on to win the Targa Florio road endurance race twice – which entitled the exotic French automaker to bestow him the honor of naming a car after him. Produced between 2019 and 2021 in just 40 examples, the two-door coupe differs from its Chiron starting point in many respects, but not the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine ways.
Inspired by the iconic Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic and the futuristic Vision Gran Turismo concept, Bugatti's Divo is lighter and more aerodynamic than its Chiron sibling, and with its track-focused ethos, it is understandably quicker than the latter around the Nardo Ring – though not necessarily faster as the top speed has 'dropped' to 'just' 380 kph or 236 mph because of all the aero modifications. Additionally, the power is the same as in a Chiron, standing at 1479 horsepower for a brisk sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.4 seconds.
However, all that might not matter across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Especially if we are dealing with London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, who is again making purists run amok, crying their outrage – twice blown all over. But let us explain. So, this renowned pixel master habitually throws all automotive common sense down the drain and follows his vision wherever it might take him. For example, we recently saw a 1988 Toyota 4Runner go for slammed or lifted appearances and a naughty Hemi swap.
Well, mixing Americana with Old Continent flavors is nothing new for him – including if we think about his fittingly blown (V8) end to the Rolls-Royce Dawn 'Vert he bestowed upon imagination land not long ago, for example. Speaking of blowers and V8s, everyone knows that Bugatti loves the crazy W16 engine configuration – consisting of four banks of four cylinders arranged in a 'W' configuration. Thus, is anyone surprised the CGI expert has found his personal way of giving an ode to that crazy idea with a bonkers twin-supercharged double-V8 setup?
And that is not all, since the heavily modified Bugatti Divo not only flaunts the blown V8s sticking out of its back – but it is also decidedly fitting for a Cyberpunk 2077 installment or the next Hollywood blockbuster with Mad Max as the titular character. Anyway, we also feel that he wasn't necessarily gunning for Mad Max or Cyberpunk recognition. Instead, maybe he was just trying to give us a fresh perspective on the potential of Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato modifications. So, do we like it enough to provide it with our CGI hall pass, or is it too bonkers even for the digital realm?
