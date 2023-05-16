Tamiya Wild One Max Unveiled As Street-Legal R/C Car With an Adventurous Spirit

Do you have a thing for thrashing radio-controlled cars occasionally and a wish to jump behind the wheel of an oversized example? Your wish has been fulfilled thanks to The Little Car Company, which is the same British firm behind the Bugatti Baby II, Ferrari Testa Rossa J, and Aston Martin DB5 Junior.
Christened the Tamiya Wild One Max, their latest creation is an evolution of the pre-production vehicle shown two years ago, which was heavily modified based on customer feedback. For one, it is 141.7 inches (3.6 meters) long and 74.8 inches (1.9 meters) wide, up 3.9 and 3.9 inches (0.1 and 0.1 meters), respectively. The front suspension towers were redesigned to improve visibility, and instead of a trailing arm, the front suspension sports double wishbones for enhanced performance.
Speaking of the suspension, The Little Car Company also mentions the Bilstein dampers and Eibach springs. The stopping power is provided by the Brembo disc brakes at both axles, and the car sits on 14-inch Maxxis off-road tires at the front and rear. Its adventurous nature is backed up by the off-roading credentials, with the brand stating it has 34.1 and 50.8 degrees approach and departure angles, respectively, and a 28.4-degree breakover angle. An optional windscreen with a wiper mechanism makes it more practical.
On the inside, the Wild One Max can comfortably accommodate two occupants on the Cobra bucket seats with four-point harnesses. It's no Rolls-Royce in disguise, as it serves a different purpose, but it does feature a few goodies, like the five-inch display with marine-spec switches with an undisclosed IP rating. There are eight removable battery packs with a total capacity of 14.4 kWh. Expected to tip the scales at roughly 1,100 pounds (500 kg), the car will have a maximum speed of approximately 60 mph (97 kph), thus being twice as fast as the prototype introduced in 2021.
The Little Car Company says they asked deposit holders if they wanted a road-legal version of the Wild One Max, and 95% of them said yes. As a result, this model can be driven on public roads in the European Union and the United Kingdom under the L7e quadricycle regulations. These also cover the quirky Renault Twizy and other similar rides.
Only 100 units of the Launch Edition variant of the Wild One Max will ever see the light of day, and the British firm states that customer deliveries will kick off early next year. Besides this model, others will be introduced at a later date, and they will be detailed in due course. Pricing and other technicalities are believed to be announced close to its launch date, likely after they will complete the performance and durability testing this spring and summer.
