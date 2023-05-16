2025 Lamborghini Urus Super-SUV Goes on an AI-Infused Journey of Edgy Discovery

The Sant'Agata Bolognese-based exotic Italian sports car and SUV manufacturer is doing great, currently. They are coming off record deliveries last year and with a massive bouquet of novelties.
Keeping the proportions, since this is a carmaker that only makes a few thousand cars and CUVs each year, it's pretty mind-blowing that Lamborghini has released so many novel ideas in the space of just a few months. We are talking, obviously, about the refreshed and upgraded Urus S and Urus Performante models, the Huracan Sterrato limited edition crossover sports car, or the all-new Revuelto plug-in hybrid V12-powered flagship supercar.
And more are coming, including a Huracan successor after the automaker has announced that it has booked the entire production roster until next year's replacement procedure. Additionally, the entirety of the rumor mill has gone berserk over the past few weeks with repeated sightings of the 2024 Lamborghini Urus plug-in hybrid. That is a natural and logical move, as the day when Lamborghini goes fully electric has not come yet. It is there, looming on the horizon, but before that moment creeps in, the brand will seek to keep the V8 and V12 burbles a little longer – instead, electrifying them to keep up with appearances and upcoming regulations.
Before long, the entire Lambo family will be hybridized – and we are happy to report that unlike the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid and Flying Spur Hybrid, the Raging Bull of Sant'Agata Bolognese does not want to have anything to do with V6 plus electric power. Instead, it will keep the mighty V8 under the hood and will most likely go the way of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which has almost 700 ponies from its PHEV powertrain assembly. Hopefully, the Urus PHEV will come out sporting even more hp!
But what if the super-SUV also arrived out looking entirely different? Well, that is not possible in the real world, as we have already seen the prototypes essentially carry over the same body style and only have camouflage around the front and rear areas. But anything is possible across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have Ren Zida, a senior designer at Mercedes-Benz China and virtual artist (aka zida_ren on social media) who has imagined the looks of a new Urus - with help from AI, as a fitting example.
The pixel master deployed the latest Artificial Intelligence tools – Midjourney and Adobe Photoshop's new AI tricks – and produced his vision of the unofficial 2025 Lambo Urus that looks ready to cut through the air like a diamond knife through butter. Yes, it is edgier than the real deal, but is that necessarily a dreadful thing? Well, we would have said no – but something still nags us: we would have also loved a front-three-quarters POV before we had to make up our CGI minds!
