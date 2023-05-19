First-Ever Volvo EX30 Small EV Crossover Flaunts a Ritzy yet Unofficial Color Reel

Remember when Geely (Zhejiang Geely Holding Group by its full name) vowed that its foreign subsidiaries would not get involved in a hodgepodge of automotive mess like its brands Geely Auto, Geometry, Maple, or Zeekr?
Well, now there are too many of them not to share some technology and philosophy traits, of course. Just think about the Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lynk & Co, Proton, or Lotus roster. And then there is also the Smart Automobile partnership, of course. As such, no wonder some of the vehicles are now interchangeable – such as the recent ZEEKR #3, which is even named about the same as the upcoming Smart #3 battery electric compact crossover SUV.
True, they are both fashioned around the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) electric vehicle platform developed by Geely, and they are not even the only ones using it. Instead, even the premium Volvo Cars will try to take advantage of the current assets with the upcoming introduction of their smallest EV crossover to date, the EX30. Sitting below the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge, this will be the fourth pure electric model entry into the family that will (hopefully) reach the United States as quickly as possible after the reveal of the flagship EX90 crossover SUV.
As such, while many fans initially believed Volvo would expand the EV roster with the ES90 sedan and EV90 station wagon, or maybe with the EX60 mid-size CUV, the company is trying to cater to both ends of the SUV market first. We are already well underway with the official teaser campaign for the EX30, and in June, the official curtain will finally fall down. But, as it turns out, there is already a way to check out the goods beforehand due to the abundance of teasers, spies, and leaks.
So, the Volvo EX30 was showcased from virtually all angles in a recent design patent spill, the latest prototypes keep appearing in front of our car spy photographer partners, and Volvo incessantly talks about all the cool and safe features it has prepared for the newest model release. But that is all in the real world. Meanwhile, things are even simpler and more colorful across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
The good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have gathered round all the bits and pieces of information and quickly imagined the CGI looks of the upcoming Volvo EX30 to help it join the CGI family composed of the already released Volvo EX90 plus the upcoming EX60 and pocket-sized EX30. Naturally, as per tradition, the resident pixel master has also produced an extensive yet unofficial color palette presentation along with thoughts on the cabin arrangement – which may or may not look like a shrunken EX90 cockpit if we are to believe them. Alas, also as always, do take all of this with a healthy dose of salt!
