ZEEKR #3 Shows Geely Is Running Out of Ideas for New Car Names

Geely controls several brands: Volvo, Polestar, smart, Lynk & Co. The latest one is ZEEKR, but it was born as a spin-off of Lynk & Co, with its first production car being a badge-engineered Lynk & Co Zero Concept. Curiously, the company’s compact hatchback shows the Chinese titan is also running out of ideas with names. The new vehicle could be named ZEEKR #3.

7 photos