New 2024 Lexus GX Looks Like an All-Terrain Warrior in Realistic Renderings

Despite going under the knife twice, the current Lexus GX remains an aging product that has been around for almost 14 years. Toyota's luxury car brand is aware of this, so they are giving the final touches to its successor as we speak.
Believed to be a few weeks to a few months away from shining under the spotlight officially, the all-new 2024 Lexus GX has already partially unveiled its design in last week's teaser. The model has new everything, including the LED headlamps and a full-width light bar at the rear with the Lexus branding above it. The brand's signature touch, namely the spindle grille, isn't going anywhere, and if anything, it will be just as imposing on the new model as it is on its predecessor.
Despite being previewed in official pictures, we still don't know any juicy details about it. However, it has been reported that it builds on the TNGA-F architecture, albeit in a shortened version. This construction is used on other models, including the LX600, as well as the Toyota Sequoia, and the international version of the Land Cruiser 300. As a result, if you were afraid that the all-new GX has gone all soft by being a crossover and not a full-blown SUV, think again because it will still be a rugged body-on-frame vehicle.
The underpinnings will help it venture off the beaten path easily, though it should at least get a set of chunky tires to aid traction on loose or sticky surfaces. Many upgrades born in the aftermarket world will become available shortly after it breaks cover, and in the suitable configuration, it will be a true overlander. The new GX won't cut back on the comfort, tech, and safety gear either because it is expected to boast the company's latest advancements, adding a premium touch in the most expensive trim levels.
Since Lexus stepped forward and dropped those teaser pics last week, we have seen several rendering artists trying to imagine how the new GX will look. In all scenarios, we're fans of the new design, and the same goes for the latest digital illustrations we came across. In this case, they came from our friends at Kolesa, and since they stayed true to the teasers for the most part, they are very realistic. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if the vehicle looks very similar to these CGIs once the automaker lifts the curtain for it when the time comes.
There is no reason to believe it will not be marketed in the United States, where the outgoing one is offered from $59,275. If anything, it will be a tad pricier, with the jump being justified by the added gear and the new styling.
