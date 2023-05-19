Mansory-Tuned Rolls-Royce Phantom Is a Few Mods Away From Looking Like a Chinese Copycat

Between us, the Chinese car industry has transformed itself from copying the design of Western models to coming up with its own styling. Some vehicles born in the People's Republic are quite appealing, and they're surely catching up with what traditional companies build.
This story isn't about how China revolutionized its car world, as it revolves around a tuned Rolls-Royce Phantom that kind of looks like a copycat born in a large shed somewhere in the Asian country. It has Mansory behind it and sports many add-ons all around that don't do justice to what is arguably one of the most luxurious sedans out there.
In their typical fashion, they gave the British model a few front bumper attachments, like the new lower grille, extra LED strips toward the outer edges, and a chin spoiler with side blades. The side skirts follow a similar theme, and it has two spoilers at the rear, one on the upper end of the windscreen and the other on the trunk lid. The back end looks sportier with the bumper attachment and new tailpipe trim.
Since the Phantom is such a big boy, you probably cannot tell the new wheels measure 24 inches in diameter. But that's their size, and they were wrapped in 295/30 tires, according to Mansory. This Rolls-Royce has an overall black finish, a few forged carbon details, and blue accents, including the pinstripe. Due to the dark look, the add-ons don't look that OTT, but imagine it in a brighter hue, and it becomes evident that it is on the ridiculous side of the tuning world.
It could be more appealing (for a flagship Rolls-Royce) on the inside, as opening the door will reveal too much blue. At least it still features high-end leather upholstery that bears the signature of Mansory, in this case, wrapped around most touchable parts. The tuner's logo decorates the steering wheel because every Rolls-Royce owner wants that instead of the OEM logo, apparently, and they've also added it to the headrests, seatbelts, and treadplates that have a forged carbon design to bring a bit of that flashy exterior to the cockpit.
In the social media post that brought images of this Phantom to the World Wide Web, Mansory says it has 610 ps (601 hp/449 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) of torque. This means the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine was upgraded, as it usually develops 571 ps (563 hp/420 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft). As a result, it has likely become one- or two-tenths quicker, with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) normally taking in the region of six seconds in a stock Phantom. Could this tuned Rolls be your cup of tea over the standard one?
