Rare MGB? No, It's the NA Mazda Miata "Blue Pickle"

It’s going home for a little while until the surprise from @panosmpogiatgis comes. Gave it a fast detail and it looked pretty to me, so... photo shoot time. Added the factory black rock guard to make it more in line with the original. Intstalled the Pitcrew chin on their front bumper and really like the look, very MGB looking now. @symyn240 found some M2 mirrors and bezels for the GV tail lights all of which we painted with a special mixture of black we use. Going to miss it until it comes back. #panosmpogiatgis #marinerbluemiata #ppg #ppgrefinish #deltron4010 #envirobase #ppgenvirobase #pacoracing #sharks #xida #pitcrew #garagevary #miata #mazda #eunos #mx5 #mazdamiata #mazdaroadster #mazdamx5 #mazdaroadster #namx5 #namiata #roadster @symyn240 @topmiata #topmiata #pitcrewassoc

