Rare MGB? No, It's the NA Mazda Miata "Blue Pickle"

So this project is kind of cuts across the grain and goes back to the days of Japanese cars made to look European. Everybody knows that the MX-5 project was "inspired" by traditional British sports cars. But this takes things to the extreme by actually faking a Made in UK look.
The build belongs to California-based shop Hermes Performance. The relatively unknown builder specializes in 50s or 60s muscle and wasn't into Miatas at first. Considering it's currently working in secret on a Miata Shooting Brake, that seems to have changed.
The design doesn't copy any car in particular but has an air of "old Europe" about it. In place of the old pop-up headlights, this now has fixed round ones and a completely smooth front. The bumper meets the fenders with no panel gaps, tricking you into thinking that it's all one piece of metal. Of course, that's not how Miatas are made.
We've also found photos of the car before the makeover and it... dare we say it... even better. It's got perspex lenses over front lights, like a Toyota 2000GT.
Sadly, the view from the back isn't as good. A fiberglass longtail roof was added, but it doesn't look particularly well made. We're not fans of the new taillights either, but at least the Mariner Blue paint and wire wheels score some points.
