Mazda Eunos Comes Back As France-Only Special Edition, It’s Pretty Expensive

Eunos used to be a sub-brand of Mazda, founded in 1989 and discontinued in 1996. Specialized in high-end cars, Eunos can be summed up as nothing more than an experiment. 18 photos



There’s no other way around it, so here’s the answer. Just because! The Jet Black Mica paintwork serves as a nod to the S Limited, complemented by model-specific wheels from Rays and Nappa leather upholstery in Burgundy. Eunos branding is also included, along with serialized badging and numbered key rings to bring the point home.



Based on the highest specification available in France, the Eunos will set you back 34,600 euros including value-added tax. By comparison, the entry-level Elegance costs 28,900 euros while the range-topping Selection is 32,700 euros. In other words, you’re looking at a rather sensible premium of 1,900 euros over the Selection trim.



Available with either the six-speed manual or automatic transmission, the special-edition model comes with the 2.0-liter SkyActiv gasoline engine that packs 135 kW (181 horsepower). A nine-speaker audio system from Bose, i-Activsense safety features, a touchscreen for the infotainment system, Recaro body-hugging and heated seats, LED adaptive headlights, and Bilstein shock absorbers are a few other highlights.



Even though it’s in a class of its own, the MX-5 isn’t a big seller in the Old Continent. 13,803 examples of the breed were sold in 2019, down from 15,769 in 2017 and 21,228 in 1999. These results are only natural given the increasing demand for crossovers and SUVs, vehicles that have helped Mazda grow its 2019 market share from 1.49 percent in 2018 to 1.59 percent in 2019, translating to 249,371 sales.



