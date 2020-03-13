Mazda Mx-5 Miata Gets RWB "Conversion", Looks Chunky-Good

Even a three-year-old could tell you that the current ND-generation Mazda Miata packs a design that's considerably more aggressive than that of its predecessors. Even so, the little roadster still gets labeled as "cute" at times. But what about the examples that receive aftermarket massages? Well, the rendering sitting before us tries to answer that question.
We're looking at a Mazda MX-5 that has been given a widebody conversion. And, judging by what we can see in the social media post at the bottom of the page, the new setup is as generous as it gets.
In fact, the fresh fenders seem to make the Mazda look a bit like a plus size model. And while we're looking at the big picture, the styling cues seen here appears to resemble that seen on Rauh-Welt Begriff builds.
Of course, RWB projects comes from a totally different world, since they only target Porsches. And while Akira Nakai, the Japanese gear head behind the label, has welcomes the first water-cooled Neunelfer into the game, it doesn't look like the aficioando is planning to start working on Miatas anytime soon.
RWB resemlance aside, the Mazda features massive riveted-on fenders, while the plain-design front skirt is matched by similar elements on the sides of the sportscar.
As for the wheels found in the said arches, these feature a multi-spoke design with fat lips featuring a mirror-like finish. And it looks like the little roadster is now a member of the #bagged tuning subculture (there's no reason to fret, the air springs mean this MX-5 could easily deal with the good old sleeping policeman).
PS: You might wish to know more about that water-cooled Porsche 911 that has been massaged by Rauh-Welt Begriff. Well, if that happens to be the case, you should know we're talking about a 997, with the first images of the project having been shared last year - here's the stage it had reached back in January.
Let’s take it back to November of 2015 My favorite nfs released and this was my favorite car the ND miata with my favorite kit so i recreated it and of course bagged and i put it on some @revolvewheels Subject NO. 91 #miata #miatagang #miatanation #ndmiata #miatagram #baggedlife #baggedcars #fitmentindustries #fitmentjunkies #slammedenuff