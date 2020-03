AWD

Of course, the 787B face swap isn't the only addition to this FD-generation RX-7 - the Japanese toy has been gifted with a complete aero package. And, in the name of balance, this matches the downforce extravagance of the nose mentioned above.To be more precise, the moderate approach used for the side skirts turns into a much wilder setup for the posterior of the Wankel animal, whether we're talking about the lower apron or that uber-aggressive wing.It's worth noting that this virtual toy is connected to the real world in more than one way. For starters, the said pixel master happens to own an RX-7. And, given all the years of producing eye-catching renderings like the one we have here, it's only natural for him to prepare such a monstrous setup for his personal ride. This is still in the early stages, though.Then there's the description of the Instagram post showcasing the pixel work, which you'll find below. This sees Rob Dahm being tagged - we're talking about an YouTuber who is currently in the final stages of an Internet-breaking project, namely the world's firstfour-rotor setup. And here is the form it had reached in January.Nevertheless, it looks like Dahm, who took to the comments section of the post to engage in light chat, might bring the face of another Le Mans-linked Mazda to his RX-7. That would be the ill-fated Furai concept, which was built on the chassis of an endurance racing prototype, but was sadly consumed by fire after its 2008 Detroit Motor Show debut. In fact, here's a rendering portraying the aficionado's RX-7 with the Furai's face.