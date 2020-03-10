Mazda RX-7 "Panda Widebody" Looks Both Cute and Menacing

The further Mazda gets from bringing back the Wankel engine (alas, the range extender rotary that's actually coming doesn't count in this context), the more popular "recent" models like the FD-generation RX-7 become. Of course, this is also visible in the rendering realm, where we seem to receive more and more pixel paintings on this topic.
The RX-7 rendering that brought us here today offers a memorable approach, with the reason explained in the title above. And, even if you don't happen to feel the same about the custom styling of this Japanese toy, there's no denying that we're dealing with an aero package that stands out.
For one, the downforce promised for the front axle seems to be just as generous as what's going on at the back, at least using the wind tunnel in one's eye.
Now, if you're a die-hard gear head and you've recognized the Voltex aero parts signature, there's something you need to know - Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind this project, mentions the name of the Japanese developer in the description of his work. In fact, the pixel master labels this contraption as a "Voltex-inspired, RX7 Kit ready for Time Attack".
Then again, those of you who are tuned into our Speed Shot tales (check out the dedicated tag below) might be familiar to the airflow manipulation approach we have here.
And that's because this is a different version of the virtual kit gifting the RX-7 with the face of the Mazda 787B - we talked about the Le Mans-inspired aero package just last week. And, as mentioned back then, Saleem is the proud owned of an FD-gen Mazda RX-7.
The artist's real-world customization journey has yet to reach the stratospheric levels showcased in his renderings, but you can bet this is just a matter of time.
Brought back my all carbon, Voltex-inspired, RX7 Kit ready for Time Attack. Made this quite a while ago now but didn't really like it. Updated it with a few touches and I'm in love with it again!