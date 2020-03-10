Mazda RX-7 "Panda Widebody" Looks Both Cute and Menacing

View this post on Instagram

Brought back my all carbon, Voltex-inspired, RX7 Kit ready for Time Attack. Made this quite a while ago now but didn't really like it. Updated it with a few touches and I'm in love with it again! - - Who wants to see more? - - #art #design #3d #mazda #rx7 #whatif #voltex #timeattack #raceready #carbon #kyza #ks #khyzylsaleem #lto #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #volkracing

