Rapper YG Went on a "Date" With Himself, Rode in His Black Ferrari F8 Tributo

There’s nothing like some self-love, where you can treat yourself to some nice things and focus on mental health. Rapper YG did just that, taking himself on a “date,” and taking his Ferrari F8 Tributo as his ride.
Rapper YG, which is short for Young Gangsta, has shared on social media he “went on a date” with himself, as he posed leaning against his black Ferrari. The rapper, whose real name is Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, didn’t give many details about what the date included but one thing is for sure: he had his supercar with him.
The vehicle in question is a Ferrari F8 Tributo, which was a birthday gift to himself earlier this year, when he turned 32. But what was different about it was that the vehicle came with a yellow exterior.
In his latest set of pictures, the rapper fully matched the vehicle, both wearing black. It’s unclear whether he painted or wrapped it but it does look slightly more elegant, with a touch of contrasting yellow coming from the Maranello brand’s logo and the brake calipers. It looks like he kept the same silver wheels it had when he first got it.
The F8 Tributo is a perfect choice for a date night if he wanted to feel special. The model was introduced in 2019 as a successor to the 488. It features one of the most powerful V8 engines ever put in a Ferrari car, a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 good for 700 horsepower (710 ps) and a torque of 568 lb-ft (770 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
With such figures, the Ferrari F8 Tributo is nothing if not fast, being able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed electronically limited to 211 mph (340 kph). It might be why YG thought it would make the best date night partner.
