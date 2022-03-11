autoevolution
Rapper YG Celebrates His Birthday With a Brand-New, Yellow Ferrari F8 Tributo

11 Mar 2022, 15:00 UTC ·
Rapper YG has just turned 32. For the occasion, he really went big on his birthday present, because he introduced his brand-new Ferrari.
American rapper YG (short for Young Gangsta) celebrated his 32nd birthday, and he splashed on a birthday present for himself. YG, on his real name Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, introduced his new purchase on social media: a yellow Ferrari F8 Tributo.

He shared the video of himself posing in a black suit in front of the brand-new vehicle, which even had a red bow on its hood. YG couldn’t hide his excitement over the purchase, and added: “Went Ferarri so not sorry.”

Introduced in 2019, the F8 Tributo features one of the most powerful V8 engines ever put in the Ferrari cars. The 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 delivers 700 horsepower (710 ps) at 7,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) at 3,250 rpm to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

With these figures, the F8 Tributo is able to sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 2.9 seconds and can reach a top speed electronically limited at 211 mph (340 kph). All of these come with a price, the Maranello-based brand asking for $276,550 to begin with, before ticking any option boxes. But YG can definitely afford it thanks to his $5 million net worth.

Besides the new addition, in his garage, YG has a custom-wrapped Lamborghini Aventador that received several wraps, including one that matched his Flame shoe collection. In a recent video posted on his Instagram account, the supercar was black. He also owns a Porsche 911, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade ESV.

But the new supercar is the first Ferrari he owns, and it makes a perfect new entry to his collection.


