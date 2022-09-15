Roddy Ricch Starts His Tour, His Ride to Private Jet Is His Ferrari F8 Tributo

Roddy Ricch has just started his tour with Post Malone. So, he traveled to a private jet for his next concert exactly the way you’d expect him to, with his Ferrari F8 Tributo.
Roddy Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., may be just 23 years old, but he has been in the music industry for a few years. He made his debut back in 2018, when he was 20, with the song “Die Young.” Now, he’s on the move, opening for Post Malone's Twelve Carat Tour. The tour started on September 10th in Ohama, Nebraska, and ends in Los Angeles, California, on November 15th.
The rapper recently shared a look at how he travels nowadays. It obviously included a private jet and his beautiful matte black Ferrari F8 Tributo. The 23-year-old rapper has had the supercar for a while now, often making appearances on his social media.
The F8 Tributo is the successor of the Ferrari 488 lineup, introduced in 2019. It comes with a powerful 3.9-liter V8 engine that delivers 700 horsepower (710 ps) at 7,000 rpm, and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque at 3,250 rpm to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic DCT transmission.
As you can expect from the Maranello brand, the Ferrari F8 Tributo is very fast. It can sprint from a standstill to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
Roddy Ricch just let his fans know that he has another surprise for them at the end of the tour – he will be releasing the Feed Tha Streets 3 mixtape. “The label don’t wanna count feed tha streets 3 as an album cuz its always been a mixtape series,” Ricch wrote on Instagram. “But the fans need it so lets drop when I get off tour.” Just two more months to go.
