Rapper YG Put Flames on His Lamborghini Aventador Again, to Promote His Shoes

Compton rapper YG, birth name Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, is no stranger to unexpected, some might say ugly wraps, and this is probably one of those cases. But it was for a very specific purpose, and everyone is talking about it, so it worked.
Rapper YG loves flames on his Lamborghini Aventador. He loves flames so much he’s had RBD from Los Angeles wrap it in a variety of flaming styles several times now, to more or less impressive results. The most recent wrap is from last month, when YG had RBD put red flames all around his supercar and then remove them, all in the space of a week.
In the first part of the video below, RDB owner Vik Tchalikian explains that YG needed his Lambo to match the box and the design of his latest sport shoe, so he came to them asking for another flaming wrap. He got it, used the car for a week for promotional appearances, and then brought the car back to them to have the wrap removed. This took some ten minutes.
“We've wrapped it a few times,” Tchalikian explains. “We wrapped all these flames all over it. I know we're gonna get a lot of comments about it. I think it looks pretty cool.”
Indeed, in March, YG launched The Flame “Block Runner” shoe under his 4Hunnid line. The shoe is now sold out, so tough bargain getting a pair. It’s all-white with red flames on the lower half and the outside sole, and comes in a matching box. As you can see in the Instagram embed below, YG made sure his Aventador matched his most recent product, because do you even exist if you don’t post pics of yourself using a supercar as a photoshoot prop?
Jokes aside, the visuals in the photoshoot are interesting, let’s give YG that. The wrap was a gimmick and it worked, so hating on a decidedly dated aesthetic is pointless.
