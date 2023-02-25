Ranking the 5 Best Used Large Pickup Trucks Under $30,000

What was once mostly a work (construction site) or farming (hauling) tool is today considered one of the most enticing vehicle sectors of the automotive industry – the sprawling pickup truck.
These light-duty trucks – vehicles with an enclosed cabin and a rear featuring a cargo bed with low walls and no roof – have quickly evolved in a matter of decades and are now mostly bought for lifestyle purposes. Those range from tailgating parties to hauling your tiny home/boat/camper van – or just about anything else that can help you live out the adventures of a lifetime while still out on the open road. Today, there are even more reasons to keep the truck lights on – as the novel sector of EV pickups can help you with your electricity needs when the situation arises.
But we are not here to talk about pickup trucks that get purchased for their looks, their creature comforts, their V8 or EV power, and not even for their off-road chops. Those are good for the folks who can afford something along the lines of a 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, an EV pickup truck that now has an MSRP of $55,974 instead of $39,974 like the original 2022MY! Or for people who do not mind spending big on the largest heavy-duty hauler out there, such as a 2023 GMC Sierra Denali 4WD turbodiesel V8, which kicks off at no less than $87,345.
Instead, let us put aside the bonkers $84,555 2023 Ram 1500 TRX king of the dune-bashing and rock-crawling pickup trucks along with its 702-hp supercharged V8 engine for a second and try to be reasonable. As in, let us talk about the large pickup trucks that one can purchase for less than $30k, for example. Well, considering all that has been going on with the world as of late – not just the automotive industry – no wonder that we cannot go anywhere near the new vehicle retail market, let alone the EV pickup truck sector.
As such, instead of dreaming of the 2023 model years for the Ford F-150 (and Lightning), Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra and Hummer EV, Ram 1500, Rivian R1T, Toyota Tundra, or Nissan Titan, we now have to slightly lower our expectations toward the used car market’s better deals. As such, with even the 2023 Ram 1500 Classic above our threshold (with a starting MSRP of $30,695), it is time to get back to the traditional ways of using the truck for more work and less partying. No worries, though, as we have some quick suggestions that might feature a nicer blend of the two. So, without further ado, let us start with the list.
5. Ram 1500 Classic
Sure, you are going to have to contend with a fourth-generation Ram pickup instead of the latest iteration, but do not feel like you took a hit – we noticed there are quite a few options that will fit many different needs, both in Classic Tradesman and Classic Express attire.
4. Ram 1500
So, how about a Texas-based 2019 Ram 1500 Bighorn, does that sound good with 69k miles on the odometer and a $28,998 price (excludes $449 for shipping)?
3. Nissan Titan
not exactly enjoying great sales these days, so maybe it will turn into a collectible if Nissan decides to send it on its merry way toward the retirement home after the 2024 or 2025 model year.
Meanwhile, anyone could stand out in the full-size pickup truck crowd by way of selecting the quirkiest option possible. And no worries, we quickly found a Nissan Titan below the $30k threshold – but these are few and far in between, so better act quickly if you really want one on the driveway.
2. Chevrolet Silverado
In return, we found quite a few 2021MY options and most of them had very low mileage on the odometer – even as little as 16k miles (less than 26k kilometers). In turn, if you are willing to go back to the K2XX third-gen Silverado, we also found the late model year options to be worthy of attention, though you do have to trade the low-mileage dreams in return.
