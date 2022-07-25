Ram 1500 and Airstream Caravel Are the Ultimate Truck and Trailer Summer Pairing

I have to be honest about this, and I will: I do not have much faith in sweepstakes and lotteries. I don’t mean that on account of suspecting them of being rigged or anything, but because in the grand scheme of probabilities, chances of me personally (or you, for that matter) actually winning something are close to zero.
There are some such sweepstakes that, believe it or not, are very much linked to our areas of interest here on autoevolution. In this case, we’re talking about Omaze, the fundraising company that, on more than one occasion, surprised us with incredible machines being offered as prizes for the benefit of this or that organization.
From time to time, out of curiosity more than anything else, I visit their website. And sometimes, I stumble upon something so incredible that it just has to make its way into the greater public scene. Like this ultimate summer pairing between an all-American pickup truck and an all-American travel trailer.
As you’re reading this, Omaze is running a campaign meant to benefit the MuttNation Foundation, a crew set up in 2009 by multi-Grammy award-winning country music singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert.
MuttNation is in the business of promoting “the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay and neuter and educate the public about the beneficial impact of these actions.” To do that, especially given how it’s a non-profit, MuttNation needs money, and Omaze is one way it can get it.
Enter the amazing pair we talked about earlier. It comprises a 2022 Ram 1500 Limited truck and a new Airstream Caravel 20FB trailer, this one “full of all the amenities you’ll need to feel right at home,” including full-size memory foam mattress, kitchen appliances (of the premium kind), a bathroom, and the Quietstream Climate Control system.
The trailer is towed by the said Ram, equipped with a 5.7-liter HEMI (395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque) under the hood, an 8-speed automatic to control it, and the towing package that makes pulling 12,750 lbs (5,783 kg) of weight a breeze.
Omaze and MuttNation estimate the value of the package (truck and trailer) at $153,000, but if for some reason the future winner declines taking possession of it, an alternative $114,750 cash prize is offered.
To get into the race for the truck and trailer, a race which ends in the final days of August, one can donate as little as $10, but that only gets them 20 shots at the prize. At the opposite end, $150 should land you 2,000 entries.
Worth mentioning is that as per American ways, you can also enter the sweepstakes without contributing anything, but that wouldn’t be very nice of you, now wouldn’t it?
From time to time, out of curiosity more than anything else, I visit their website. And sometimes, I stumble upon something so incredible that it just has to make its way into the greater public scene. Like this ultimate summer pairing between an all-American pickup truck and an all-American travel trailer.
As you’re reading this, Omaze is running a campaign meant to benefit the MuttNation Foundation, a crew set up in 2009 by multi-Grammy award-winning country music singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert.
MuttNation is in the business of promoting “the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay and neuter and educate the public about the beneficial impact of these actions.” To do that, especially given how it’s a non-profit, MuttNation needs money, and Omaze is one way it can get it.
Enter the amazing pair we talked about earlier. It comprises a 2022 Ram 1500 Limited truck and a new Airstream Caravel 20FB trailer, this one “full of all the amenities you’ll need to feel right at home,” including full-size memory foam mattress, kitchen appliances (of the premium kind), a bathroom, and the Quietstream Climate Control system.
The trailer is towed by the said Ram, equipped with a 5.7-liter HEMI (395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque) under the hood, an 8-speed automatic to control it, and the towing package that makes pulling 12,750 lbs (5,783 kg) of weight a breeze.
Omaze and MuttNation estimate the value of the package (truck and trailer) at $153,000, but if for some reason the future winner declines taking possession of it, an alternative $114,750 cash prize is offered.
To get into the race for the truck and trailer, a race which ends in the final days of August, one can donate as little as $10, but that only gets them 20 shots at the prize. At the opposite end, $150 should land you 2,000 entries.
Worth mentioning is that as per American ways, you can also enter the sweepstakes without contributing anything, but that wouldn’t be very nice of you, now wouldn’t it?