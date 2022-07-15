Flooded 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Super Trucks Have Started Hitting the Used Car Market

Arguably one of the best performance trucks in the market, the Ram 1500 TRX has conquered the hearts of enthusiasts worldwide. However, the blue example pictured here isn’t a dream ride anymore, as water has had the best of it.
The iaai listing reveals that it is a 2022 model, with undisclosed mileage due to the fact that the digital instrument cluster is inoperable. You can find it in Des Moines, Iowa, should you want to inspect it up close, which you should, if you plan on buying it.
Advertised for an upcoming auction, the Ram 1500 TRX in question is estimated at $114,000 by the vendor. They haven’t said anything about how much the repairs are going to cost, and it all comes down to just how moist it is, and if it was fresh or salty water that has rendered it undrivable. The airbags are said to be intact, but then again, so is everything else, save for the obvious wet problem.
Nonetheless, we reckon that someone who knows what they are doing, has the right tools at hand, a decent budget, is not afraid of elbow grease, and has enough free time could eventually bring it back to life. And if they end up purchasing it for a decent amount, then it might just be worth it. After all, we are looking at a Hellcat-powered truck that is mighty fast in a straight line.
Capable of hitting the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph), the spec sheet reveals, the 1500 TRX uses the famous supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8. The engine pumps out 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque in this configuration, and the vehicle returns 11 mpg (21.4 l/100 km) combined on premium unleaded fuel.
