Flooded Dodge Charger Police Cruiser Is So Wet It Can Live in a Pineapple Under the Sea

‘Tis the season to buy a flooded car, if you need many sleepless nights, and a dent in the bank account. And if you somehow wished for a moist police cruiser to get listed for grabs, then you’re in luck, as the pictured example would gladly drip all over your garage floor.
Anyone who has the slightest idea of what it means to buy a flooded vehicle is probably asking whether it was fresh or salty water that got the best of this Dodge Charger. That’s a very good question, as each one comes with its own set of headaches, only we don’t know the answer to it.
The vendor, as the car is advertised on iaai, likely does, yet we’d pop that question in person if we were you, after carefully checking it out, preferably in the presence of a trusty mechanic. To do so, you will have to take a trip to Englishtown, New Jersey, assuming that you don’t actually live there, and maybe take your time with it if you feel like it deserves to be brought back from the dead.
A 2019 model, it didn’t get to serve and protect that much. It still has the typical police livery, bar a few things, search and emergency lights, radio, partition walls in the rear passenger compartment for bad guys, and a few other bits and bobs. The engine compartment looks squeaky clean, so at least that’s a clear indication that no mud was involved – unless someone hosed it down subsequently.
It has 19,703 miles (31,709 km) on the odometer, said to be real, and an estimated repair cost of a little over $80,000. The actual cash value is listed at $77,393, so that should be another tip to stay away from it. So, assuming that you had no social life whatsoever, and a soft spot for vigilante roleplaying, how much would you be willing to spend on it?
The vendor, as the car is advertised on iaai, likely does, yet we’d pop that question in person if we were you, after carefully checking it out, preferably in the presence of a trusty mechanic. To do so, you will have to take a trip to Englishtown, New Jersey, assuming that you don’t actually live there, and maybe take your time with it if you feel like it deserves to be brought back from the dead.
A 2019 model, it didn’t get to serve and protect that much. It still has the typical police livery, bar a few things, search and emergency lights, radio, partition walls in the rear passenger compartment for bad guys, and a few other bits and bobs. The engine compartment looks squeaky clean, so at least that’s a clear indication that no mud was involved – unless someone hosed it down subsequently.
It has 19,703 miles (31,709 km) on the odometer, said to be real, and an estimated repair cost of a little over $80,000. The actual cash value is listed at $77,393, so that should be another tip to stay away from it. So, assuming that you had no social life whatsoever, and a soft spot for vigilante roleplaying, how much would you be willing to spend on it?