Flooded Dodge Charger Police Cruiser Is So Wet It Can Live in a Pineapple Under the Sea

More on this:

1 Flooded Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMG Black Series Hits the Used Car Market in the U.S.

2 Careful Now, Flooded 2022 BMW M4s Have Started Hitting the Market in the U.S.

3 Tesla Charges Hong Kong Client $22,000 for Flooded Battery That Only Saw Heavy Rains

4 Think You Can Outrun a Dodge Charger Police Car? This Track Lets You Try

5 “Police Interceptor” Dodge Charger Takes to the Autobahn, Tiny VW Up! Is Unfazed