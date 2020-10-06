Bulletproof 1973 International Scout Is $100K-Worth of Old-School Off-Road Magic

Have you ever wondered how the off-road segment would have looked like if aside for the Jeep and the newly-minted Bronco, the off-roaders by the name Scout would have still been around?
International, usually in the business of making agricultural equipment, had a very successful line of SUVs starting with the early 1960s. They called them Scouts, were aimed straight at the Jeep segment leader, and for a brief period, up until 1980s, proved quite successful.
The line’s discontinuation led to the Scout getting something of a cult status in some circles. You can find SUVs of this family selling for big bucks on auction sites, in a variety of forms, from stock to restored and highly modified. And the one featured in the gallery above sure is at the top of the food chain when it comes to modified Scouts.
This is a 1973 model year, making it in effect a Scout II. The modifications made to it, handled by a Scout-specialized group called Bulletproof Restorations, make it look both fresh and timeless, as they blend the cool, old looks of the model with all the blessing of modern-day technology.
First, the engine. The stock powerplant is of course no longer to be found under the hood, as its place was taken by a 6.0-liter V8 of GM make. The engine’s power (we’re told the Scout gets 380 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque) is channeled through a 6-speed automatic with sport shift.
Riding on 127-inch wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich tires, the Scout sports a fresh look thanks to the Epsom Green sprayed on the body and Wimbledon White on the roof, but also packs modern tech like air conditioning, power steering, LED lighting, and of course custom-quilted leatherette seats.
We’re told the value of the build is somewhere in the vicinity of $100,000, but if you’re lucky enough, $10 is what can land you both the Scout and a $20,000 cash prize.
That’s because the SUV is part of an Omaze campaign meant to benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
