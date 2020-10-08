Valuable 1974 BMW 2002 Turbo Could Be a Steal

If we were to hold a contest for the continent with the largest number of iconic cars from the past, North America would certainly win. And by iconic, we mean those cars that still ignite the imagination of present-day customers, who are willing to pay small fortunes for such vehicles, in whatever shape they’re in.
But Europe has its fair share of icons too. True, they are far fewer compared to what you can find across the pond, but they exist. And the BMW 2002 is perhaps at the top of this list.
And one particular model of the family clearly stands out. Part of the 02 series produced from 1966 to 1977, the 2002 Turbo is the pinnacle of BMW cars of that era. It was the carmaker’s first turbocharged production car, it was made in very limited numbers (close to 1,700), and as such is a real collector’s car in today’s world.
Usually, 2002 Turbos are sold for quite the sums at auctions across the world, including in the U.S. It’s not very often, though, that you get the chance of owning a slightly-modified one for as little as $3. That’s the minimum you could pay to enter an Omaze campaign whose prize is this 1974 BMW 2002 Turbo, and an extra cash bonus of $20,000.
Sporting the iconic "Turbo 2002" written in reverse script on the front bumper and wrapped in Polaris Silver with M-color graphics, the car packs the original M10 2.0-liter turbocharged engine good for 170 hp and 181 lb.-ft. of torque.
The modifications made to it are light, but effective. On the outside the most visible are the 15-inch Alpina wheels, LED headlights, and rear lip spoiler. Inside the future owner gets Recaro seats, a red gauge cluster, and dash-mounted auxiliary clock and boost gauge.
We’re told the car is worth some $150,000 (that could be a stretch, though), meaning a total of $170,000 with the cash prize and all. You can enter for a chance (or more) to win for the next five days, and you’ll also be given the shot at getting the $127,500 cash alternative to the whole deal.
The campaign is run on behalf of the Petersen Automotive Museum, who has a program with local schools to coordinate field trips for kids to go on STEAM-focused tours.
