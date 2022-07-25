1954 GMC COE Truck Gets First Wash in 50 Years, Old Inline-Six Refuses to Die

More on this:

1 1957 Mercury Monterey With Continental Kit Gets First Wash in Years, Looks Stunning

2 1967 Oldsmobile Toronado Gets First Wash in 15 Years, Goes From Gross to Superb

3 1970 Dodge Charger Was Left To Rot in a Field, Gets First Wash in 30 Years

4 1952 Ford F-1 Truck Gets First Wash in Decades, Becomes Stunning Survivor

5 Matt LeBlanc's "Unsellable" Porsche 930 Slantnose Has a New Owner, Gets Dry Ice Cleaning