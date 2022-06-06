Godzilla-Engined Superformance MKIII-R Could Land on Someone’s Porch for Change

If you’ve been living on planet Earth these past few years, then the name Superformance rings a lot of bells: they are the ones making Shelby Cobras (as some kind of replicas, of course) and selling them to people. A lot of bells probably ring when we talk about the Petersen Automotive Museum as well, one of the world’s largest.
The two big names of the industry are now linked to each other not on account of some exhibit of Superformance machines being planned over in Los Angeles, but because one of these cars (a top-end Superformance MKIII-R) is being more or less given away to the benefit of the said museum.
An Omaze campaign is at the time of writing up and running, and it’s set to close on August 6. As you probably know by now, all you have to do is contribute something, in this case as little as $10, and get a number of chances at landing the car right in your driveway (entries with no contributions are also possible, but remember, karma).
The particular example being offered is not all that different than what Superformance has on the table for this particular model, but it does come with just a touch of extras.
Under the thing’s hood, for instance, sits the mighty Godzilla engine. It's 7.3 liters in displacement and is manufactured, obviously, by Ford. It is one of the largest available for the car, as the complete Superformance and Ford offering for the MKIII includes anything from the 302 to the 428 ci engines. For this particular vehicle, the transmission of choice is the Tremec TKX 5-speed manual, and it helps harness the entire 600 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque being thrown into the fight by the Godzilla.
As far as specifications go, there are a few things the organizers of the raffle will ask the future owner for help with. For instance, the lucky guy or gal will get the chance to choose both the exterior and interior colors.
There is also a list of pre-selected extras for the car being put up for grabs, and it includes items like 18-inch wheels with Wilwood 6-piston front brakes, electronic gauges on a carbon fiber dashboard, limited-slip differential, and the blackout package.
All of the above, plus some extras that were probably not mentioned, come together in a package worth $163,850 as per the organizers (fyi, the empty shell of a MKIII-R costs around $80,000). If whoever wins the event doesn’t want the car, an alternative (and much smaller) cash prize is offered: $122,887.50. The winner will be announced sometime by the end of August.
With this Superformance MKIII-R, Petersen, which is a non-profit, wants to raise money to “expand its education programs, exhibitions, community events, and preservation activities.”
