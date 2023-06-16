Project Neptune Is an Insane Gigayacht That Dreams Big on Luxury and Tech

Never judge a book by its cover might be an overused and slightly outdated cliché, if only because most of us have moved on to digital print, but it still rings true. Project Neptune is here to prove it if proof is needed.
Project Neptune is the latest conceptual study from Italian designer Marco Ferrari, and it's causing serious waves (pun intended) in trade publications because of the boldness of its scope. It's not only impressive for its size but also for the kind of luxury amenities onboard and its revolutionary propulsion. It's a gigayacht of the future in every sense of the word, starting with the fact that it exists only in that hypothetical future for the time being.
Even when it's a mere exercise of the imagination, there's a very practical goal to conceptual art in yacht design: that of pushing the envelope, bending the limits of what's possible into an alternate, probable future by anchoring it into the promises of the present. This is Project Neptune in a nutshell, a private vessel of gargantuan proportions delivering the best of everything there is to deliver on a yacht: spacious areas, incredible amenities, endless entertainment options, and zero guilt as regards pollution.
Like many dreams, Project Neptune is exclusive, too. One imagines it would have to be given its size and everything it offers, from the 138 meters (453 feet) in total length to the sprawling wellness areas that include no less than three swimming pools to the two helipads. And that's just the proverbial cherry on the cake.
That's the case with this megayacht. Ferrari puts three large water features onboard, including a spectacular infinity pool at the stern, overlooking the oversize beach club, and a jacuzzi on the owner's private deck. He also puts two helipads onboard, each with its own helicopter hangar to stow away the aircraft when it's not in use.
Project Neptune is designed to cater to larger groups, that much is certain. Also for entertainment purposes, Ferrari imagines it with packed garages, including seven tenders, or a more advantageous combination of six tenders and a submarine. What's a luxury yacht without a submersible, just ask any of today's yacht-owning multi-millionaires. Toys range from Seabobs, jet skis, inflatables, kayaks, and kitesurfing gear, to fishing and diving equipment.
One can only assume that the guest spaces will be equally generously appointed, so it's not that much of a stretch to imagine Project Neptune with a large private cinema, bars and elegant dining spaces, lounges, and other socializing areas. The same goes for other modern yacht amenities like a sauna and a gymnasium, a massage salon, or a gentlemen's club. Whoever is the hypothetical owner of a vessel of this size will most definitely be asking for them.
Perhaps the nicest part about Project Neptune is that it comes with a zero carbon footprint, at least as regards propulsion. Ferrari imagines it with a propulsion system based on hydrogen fuel cells and Azipod propellers, and zero-speed stabilizers. The combination will ensure the smoothest, most comfortable experience both at anchor and under sail, but also the ability to go into protected areas without leaving a trace.
As of the moment of press, there are no plans to bring Project Neptune into reality or one step closer to it. It remains a flight of fancy, but at least it doesn't shy away from dreaming a little bigger than every other study out there.
Project Neptune has been around since early 2022, but Ferrari only recently finalized its details or, at the very least, only now went public with them. He imagines a private yacht with over 5,000 GT of interior volume and a deceivingly classic design with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. But underneath that classic yet slightly aggressive design lies a world of promise for the world's richest men and women: a megayacht with a 36-guest capacity and 50 crew, with lavishly appointed suites, hydrogen propulsion, and all the standard luxury amenities but only doubled in quantity. You know what they say, it's so nice they did it twice.
Those who prefer to have their fun onboard or in a more static manner will be able to do so, too. Ferrari did not detail the full interior, but he mentions that the owner's suite will feature a private deck with that jacuzzi, walk-in wardrobes, office, and lounge and that an onboard hospital facility would be available for worst-case scenarios.
To further boost the megayacht's green credentials, Ferrari proposes that all glazing be wrapped in heat-insulating foil, which would reduce reliance on air-conditioning for maintaining a steady temperature. This might not seem like much, but if you'll take another cliché, it’s all the little things that end up making a difference. With a boat this big, every little thing adds up to the total carbon footprint.
