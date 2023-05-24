Talisman C Superyacht Exudes Luxury and Glamor Through All Its Pores

The gorgeous Talisman C superyacht hit the water for the first time twelve years ago, showing off its sleek, modern exterior and sumptuous interiors. Though more than a decade has passed since its launch, the vessel still exudes luxury and glamor and can successfully compete with more recent builds.
The 233-foot (71-meter) superyacht was built by Turquoise Yachts for a repeat client and has now entered the market for the first time. It was the second in the Turkish shipyard's fleet to bear this name, and its exterior and interior design was signed off by H2 Yacht Design, with Hydro Tec responsible for engineering and naval architecture.
Buying a new yacht comes with many perks, especially if you decide to have one custom-made to your preferences, but looking into pre-owned yachts is the fastest route to enjoying your own vessel on the water. If they are well taken care of, pre-owned yachts are just as great for anyone who doesn't have the patience to wait for around two years to have their leisure watercraft built from scratch.
The Talisman C luxury superyacht was delivered in 2011 by Proteksan Turquoise (that's the brand name under which the yard was operating back then) with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. The crisp white exterior is characterized by clean, contemporary lines that give it an imposing appearance, and it has maintained its good looks throughout the years.
For the yacht's interiors, H2 Yacht Design opted for an Art-Deco design with modern colors and materials, skilfully combined to create a glamorous ambiance. But as sophisticated as it may look, with its bespoke and intricate design details throughout, it is still welcoming and can easily turn into its next owner's floating home away from home.
Talisman C boasts 1,560 GT of interior space and offers accommodation for up to 14 guests across six staterooms. Common areas for socializing and entertainment include a generous main salon, a sumptuous leather-topped bar, and a nice dining area. Guests can also enjoy a gym and wellness area on the main deck of the Turquoise yacht for sale.
The main salon can be accessed through large glass semi-circular doors and is tastefully designed with a warm color scheme and plush furniture that create a feeling of intimacy. The adjacent bar uses black and neutral colors combined with stainless steel and glass detailing to create a sumptuous atmosphere. Next to the bar, guests can enjoy tasty meals at the circular dining table that can be adapted to seat up to twelve people.
The owner's split-level suite, located forward on the main deck, has a central lobby and a spacious stateroom that offers panoramic views of the surrounding ocean. It is decorated in what can be described as "boudoir decor," with a plush king-size bed, crystal chandeliers, and voile curtains. The master bathroom with glossy wood veneers and gold mosaic tiles, a large walk-in wardrobe, and a private library complete the master suite. There is a VIP cabin aft of the owner's suite, while the rest of the guest accommodation is on the lower deck.
A mesmerizing central staircase that spirals around a custom-made crystal ball chandelier leads to the remaining guest staterooms, which include two doubles and two twins designed with just as much taste and luxury. They all follow the same design theme as on the main deck, with a combination of black and light hues and rich textures and materials. Accommodation for up to 20 crew members is also available on board Talisman C.
Outdoor spaces are equally impressive on Talisman C, every area having been designed with relaxation in mind while at the same time ensuring privacy and comfort. The skylounge features large sofas in front of floor-to-ceiling windows that allow guests to take in the view.
The sun deck is covered by a hardtop that provides shelter and shade and includes a bar area and an alfresco dining space. A huge Jacuzzi surrounded by lush sunpads is the piece de resistance on this deck.
Sun lounges can also be found on the main deck aft, while those who want to take a dip in the sea can head to the beach club, where a large swim platform is created by folding down the transom.
When they commissioned this superyacht, the original owner was looking to upgrade to a larger watercraft able to carry more tenders and toys. As a result, the Talisman C boasts a full-beam garage aft with lift-up clamshell doors. It can house a 25.2-foot (7.7-meter) Ski Nautique Super Air, a 23-foot (7-meter) Novurania Chase 23 tender, and a Narwhal rescue tender.
Another thing worth mentioning about this superyacht for sale is its transatlantic crossing capability, meaning it can reach many remote destinations. This is mostly due to its efficient hull design and a pair of 2,447 horsepower Caterpillar engines that endow it with a top speed of 15 knots (17.2 mph or 27.8 kph) and a range of 7,000 nautical miles (12,964 km).
This is the first time Talisman C is preparing to change hands and is asking €55,000,000 ($59,288,350) with VAT paid. While it has great potential for the luxury charter market, it is primarily intended as a family yacht on which to enjoy memorable experiences with loved ones.