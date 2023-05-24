If millions of deceased American Presidents' portraits (the Federal Reserve Legal Tender kind of selfies) are a problem in that you absolutely have to get rid of them, then perhaps the Mercedes-Maybach Night Series optional package might stir some interest. It's not a performance option, it won't make the car fly, nor will it give it teleport pads – but it will look even more envy-seed-sowing than a standard MM outrage on wheels. It's a design cue destined to make the thus-glamoured Maybach claim higher nobility titles over its mainstream brethren from the German brand.
Maybach raises "extravagant" to a whole new level by introducing the Night Series styling line to the EQS SUV, GLS, and S-Class models. As if the ultra-exclusivist, hyper-luxurious brand wasn't gaudy enough, the new design cues are poised to sparkle even more wealth and multi-millionaire mist than before.
Dark chrome and rose gold make the Night Series models stand out from the Maybach crowd. The darkened aesthetics are to imbue the prestigious automobile with a whiff of rebellion. Or that's what the creators of this new apparel claim, anyway.
After making its debut last month, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS all-electric is now available with the Night Series design package. The brand's emblem is present – in rose gold – on the headlights and the front bumper air intakes and running board (dark chrome is preferred here). The front grille panel is embroidered with Maybach pinstripes.
The BEV Mercedes-Maybach SUV offers the new looks with the exclusive Obsidian Black/Mojave Silver two-tone livery. Alternatively, Obsidian Black and Manufaktur Diamond White color themes are presented.
The passengers of the EQS Maybach are spoiled with Econyl carpet throughout and Nappa leather (died with plant extracts) in Manufaktur Crystal White/Black Pearl or Manufaktur Black Pearl only. The Manufaktur Natural Grain Herringbone wood pattern –contrasted by aluminum inserts – adds the finishing touch of posh and not-for-the-average-Joe fragrance.
The flagship of Mercedes-Maybach chariots of fortunes – the S-Class – gets the Night Series treatments in the form of grey, black, and white garments. A model-exclusive two-shade Onyx Black/Mojave Silver finish is also available for the pretentious Maybach commuters.
Like the all-electric cousin, the S-Class has been adorned with rose gold accents in the headlamps and dark chrome add-ons to complement the tailpipe trims (dark chrome-on-black). On the interior, two model-bespoke colors broaden the range of choices for the S-Class: Manufaktur Deep White/Black Pearl and Manufaktur Black Pearl – both in Exclusive Nappa Leather.
The GLS Night Series, on the other hand, stays true to its Mercedes origins and hold the Silver Arrow star high on its hood. Again, carved out of dark chrome (whoever thought something that's supposed to shine blindingly bright should also have a dark variant must have studied obscenely-rich people's habits in microscopic detail), styling elements accompany the tri-star emblem on the front grille and trim parts.
The front lights feature the house staple signature in rose gold, and the sides are ornated with the omnipresent no-shine chromium. The dark treatment is applied to the electronically-extendable running boards, which are anodized.
Nothing screams "Look at me and bow in awe!" in a standing automobile like the wheels – and the GLS braggs with its 23-inch spinners in the brand's design. The Night Series package offers an Obsidian Black Black-over-Mojave Silver combo, along with the regular white or Obsidian Black exterior paint schemes.
If it didn't become clear by now, please note that the Mercedes-Maybach GLS also has Manufaktur Black Pearl Exclusive Nappa Leather trim (just like the electric SUV and the limousine) or Manufaktur Crystal White/Black Pearl Exclusive Nappa Leather. And the herringbone wood inserts with aluminum are not exempted from this vehicle.
The new styling package will be available to order on the 2024 models –late 2023 for the EQS and early next year for the GLS. And, if a car alone isn't Night Series enough, Maybach will launch a collection of accessories to assort the motorized luxury. Bags, shoes, and sunglasses – courtesy of Maybach Icons of Luxury – are coming on the market (but there's no specific date announced at this point).