Turquoise Yachts' Newest Build Jewels Receives Warm Welcome to the Seas

Turquoise Yachts’ already impressive fleet of unique yachts has been enriched with the addition of a 174-foot (53-meter) member named Jewels. The Turkish shipbuilder has announced the launch of the new vessel at its Pendik shipyard, with the owners, guests, and the Turquoise team present for the special celebrations.
Jewels comes with a distinctive sky-blue exterior, a color that will definitely help it blend in with its surroundings. Its exterior design was handled by Miami-based studio DeBasto Design, while the interior design is signed off by long-time Turquoise Yachts collaborator H2 Yacht Design.
The yard’s declared aim was to build a vessel with a dynamic design despite its imposing proportions and take advantage of both interior and exterior spaces to create entertainment-focused areas for the owner and guests.
“With Jewels’ enormous volume, my objective was to make the exterior less bulky and give a feeling of a forward dynamic movement, rather than a static feel. I wanted the design to show movement and purpose from any angle,” Luiz DeBasto explained.
Despite its volume of 720 GT, Jewels doesn’t look bulky at all. Its large exterior decks are designed for socializing and entertaining big groups. As such, the sundeck features plenty of sun pads, a hot tub, TV, and generous open space. The vessel also includes a swim platform that facilitates access to and from tenders.
Moving on to the interior, H2 Yacht Design used a combination of teak, gold inlays, and decorative stonework to achieve a classic look and feel, as per the owner’s request.
“The interior design brief was established early in the design process with the client favoring a traditional yacht aesthetic,” James Bermudez of H2 Yacht Design said.
The ship features a customized layout and can accommodate no less than 18 people in nine guest staterooms. The owner’s cabin and VIP suite are located forward on the main deck, while five guest cabins are on the lower deck. The typical beach club area has been replaced by an extra guest cabin, and two additional staterooms have been squeezed between the bridge and upper saloon. There is also accommodation for ten crew members on the lower deck.
We’re not privy to other technical details and performance numbers, but according to Boat International, twin Caterpillar engines take care of Jewels’power needs and endow it with a top speed of 15 knots (17.2 mph/27.8 kph).
