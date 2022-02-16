Ukrainian Arms Dealer’s Former Yacht Boasts One of the Most Exotic Interiors Ever Designed

A superyacht that’s been around for decades most likely has a twisted history, and that’s certainly the case for the 1998-built Thunder. After having gone through mind-blowing transformations, under the ownership of famous millionaires, it remains a vessel with a strong personality and a truly unique style.
At the time when it was named Lady K, this superyacht was rumored to belong to the late Boris Kogan, a shipping and logistics mogul in the Ukraine, known mostly as an arms dealer with connections to the Russian military. Prior to that, the ship belonged to a Russian oligarch, who wasn’t its first owner.
According to Robb Report, this luxury yacht was initially designed for speed. In addition to a lightweight hull and two 2,950 HP MTU V16 engines, Thunder boasted additional water jets, plus a 4,600 Textron Lycoming gas turbine. As a result, this 164-footer (50 meters) could hit almost 50 mph (80 kph). Designed by the legendary Jon Bannenberg and built by the experienced Australian yard Oceanfast, the incredibly-powerful luxury vessel stood out right away.
Years later, under a different ownership, it would go through another major transformation – its interior was redone by Roberto Cavalli. As you can imagine, this resulted in one of the most exotic, extravagant, and expensive interior designs ever seen on a superyacht. Toilets covered in crocodile hide and drawers covered with venomous cobra skin are just some of the mind-blowing details. Apparently, even for the exterior’s repainting job, real gold leaves and silver flakes were used.
Today, Thunder no longer flaunts that extravagant exterior, or the equipment that made it so powerful (it now cruises at 17 knots/19.5 mph/31 kph), but it kept the unique Cavalli interior and its sophisticated stabilization system. It’s still incredibly luxurious, featuring a boat-shaped 22-foot (7 meters) heated pool, with a separate jacuzzi and BBQ, plus versatile indoor/outdoor aft dining, with retractable doors. It can accommodate up to ten guests in five cabins, with an optional sixth cabin that can be converted into a gym or an office.
Despite its amazing design transformations and history, Thunder is now worth just $8.8 million, but ready for a new owner, according to Northrop and Johnson.
According to Robb Report, this luxury yacht was initially designed for speed. In addition to a lightweight hull and two 2,950 HP MTU V16 engines, Thunder boasted additional water jets, plus a 4,600 Textron Lycoming gas turbine. As a result, this 164-footer (50 meters) could hit almost 50 mph (80 kph). Designed by the legendary Jon Bannenberg and built by the experienced Australian yard Oceanfast, the incredibly-powerful luxury vessel stood out right away.
Years later, under a different ownership, it would go through another major transformation – its interior was redone by Roberto Cavalli. As you can imagine, this resulted in one of the most exotic, extravagant, and expensive interior designs ever seen on a superyacht. Toilets covered in crocodile hide and drawers covered with venomous cobra skin are just some of the mind-blowing details. Apparently, even for the exterior’s repainting job, real gold leaves and silver flakes were used.
Today, Thunder no longer flaunts that extravagant exterior, or the equipment that made it so powerful (it now cruises at 17 knots/19.5 mph/31 kph), but it kept the unique Cavalli interior and its sophisticated stabilization system. It’s still incredibly luxurious, featuring a boat-shaped 22-foot (7 meters) heated pool, with a separate jacuzzi and BBQ, plus versatile indoor/outdoor aft dining, with retractable doors. It can accommodate up to ten guests in five cabins, with an optional sixth cabin that can be converted into a gym or an office.
Despite its amazing design transformations and history, Thunder is now worth just $8.8 million, but ready for a new owner, according to Northrop and Johnson.