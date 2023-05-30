This Is Elements, the Opulent $120M Superyacht Vandalized in France That No One Wants

There is such a thing as too much of a good thing. The Elements superyacht is one of the most luxurious, opulent, and striking privately-owned vessels in operation today, but none of that seems to be working in its favor.
File this under "poor little rich girl:" Elements is a relatively new vessel with all the pros, from solid performance to the most striking and decadent interiors and amenities, but that still can't secure a buyer. Adding insult to injury, it was also vandalized during the protests in France earlier this year, not because it had anything to do with the protests themselves but because it happened to attract attention.
Elements has been on the market since delivery in 2019, and its story is one of the most fascinating in the industry. It has all the right ingredients: a multi-billionaire Sheikh with a fondness for super-expensive toys, a massive deal gone sour, summers in the Mediterranean, a floating palace designed for pampering and relaxation, and anti-capitalist protests. Elements might not be able to find a buyer despite all its strong suits, but it tells quite a gripping story if it's any consolation. It's probably not, but let's check it out either way.
It starts with a private client commissioning the build with Turkey-based shipyard Yachtley on a naval architecture by Yachtley and Alpha Marine, exterior design by Alpha Marine, and sumptuous interiors by Cristiano Gatto Design. Elements is a full-displacement 4-decker with an interior volume of 2,443 GT, which is quite an achievement considering it's only 80 meters (262 feet) long.
Elements would be delivered in 2019 after successful sea trials, though the owner wouldn't be the same guy who had commissioned it. In what became the first chapter in the saga, the original owner backed out of the deal right before delivery, so Sheikh Fahad Al-Athel stepped in.
Fahad Al-Athel is the multi-billionaire owner of Fal Holdings, with an estimated net worth of over $2.2 billion, and a known collector of super-expensive toys, whether superyachts or private jets. He definitely had the money to buy a superyacht of this kind, but as the owner of Fal Holdings, he was also the owner of Yachtley, the shipyard that built it. He listed Elements right away but also took it as his own, for occasional use.
Elements has been on the market on and off ever since and always listed for charter, to offset some of the maintenace expenses. It's proven a popular platform in the latter capacity but hasn't been able to secure a buyer all these years. It's true the €112 million ($120 million) it's asking is a lot of money, but just as true is that it's only small change for any of the world's billionaires, multi-millionaires, and show-off oligarchs.
They would be getting a whole lotta ship for this kind of money, and not in terms of size. The styling of Elements is described as mature and exotic, with Art Deco and oriental influences, but "opulent" is a more encompassing and better-suited descriptor. Elements is a floating palace in the truest sense of the word: decked in expensive marble, onyx, mother of pearl, mirrors, engraved stone, and only the finest fabrics, swathed in decorative expensive pillows and crystal chandeliers, and offering incredible amenities.
Accommodation onboard is for 24 guests across 12 suites, including the master suite that sits on a private deck and has direct access to the elevated pool and supersize helicopter pad. Like many superyachts commissioned by Sheikhs, Elements offers an entire owner’s section that can be cut off from the rest of the vessel, thus offering maximum privacy. You could have an entire charter party onboard and still go about your day as if you and your family were the only ones there.
Amenities include a lavish private cinema, a spa area with hamam and sauna, a fully-equipped gym, formal and informal dining both indoors and outside, several bars, and a private chef on the permanent crew. There's also a gorgeous library, a private card room that can double as a gentlemen's club, a medical suite for emergencies at sea, a large beach club that's designed for entertainment, and a garage packed with anything from a large limousine tender to all manners of water toys. The high number of exterior lounge spaces and seamless flow for crew movement are two of the things that have turned Elements into a popular charter platform.
Elements is not just a gorgeous and most luxurious superyacht: it delivers on the performance side, as well. Powered by MTU engines, it can max out at 18.4 knots (21.1 mph/34 kph) and has a solid range of 8,000 nautical miles (9,206 miles/14,816 km) when cruising leisurely at 14 knots (16.1 mph/26 kph).
In the most recent chapter in the Element story, the superyacht was in the news this year after it was vandalized in docking at Nice, France, during protests against the government's proposal to change the age of retirement. Neither Elements nor Al-Athel had anything to do with that, but the vessel's size and styling attracted the attention of anti-capitalist protesters, who threw rotten fruit and vegetables, paint, and flares onboard. The extent of the damage to the ship was never known to the public, but even if it wasn't big, it still served as some sort of symbol of the bad karma around Elements: a most spectacular vessel that no one seems to want.