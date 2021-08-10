Project Grace Is a Millionaire’s Idea of Intimate Luxury Yacht

For them, Australia-based Nick Stark Design has a new proposition: a gorgeous, striking luxury yacht that is both memorable and efficient, as well as the definition of intimacy at sea. Meet Project Grace, a 64-meter (220-foot) vessel that truly lives up to its name.
Nick Stark boasts a 20-year experience with Silver Yachts as senior naval architect, in which capacity he’s put his name to builds like the Espen Oeino penned Silver, Smeralda, Silver Zwei, Silver Fast, or Bold. With his independent design studio, he’s able to put a more personal touch on his creations; Grace is his second project this year and comes hot on the heels of the previous one, Project Crystal.
We covered Project Crystal in a separate coverstory. It’s larger and more showy than Project Grace, but the two share an unmistakable bond: an apparent fragility to the design, a decided air of elegance, and a focus on efficiency, which also translates into lower fuel consumption and a reduced impact on the environment. Unlike Project Crystal, Project Grace isn’t exactly eco-friendly, but it could be if the right owner came along and was willing to spend a chunk of his or her fortune to have it built.
a yacht that’s “intimate.” Spanning three decks, with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, it features ample glazing so as to erase boundaries between the vessel and the surrounding sea, and custom touches no yacht-owner would feel complete without.
Stark put floor-to-ceiling windows on a large section of the yacht because, he tells Boat International, the (hypothetical) owner will want to have enviable views. The central area, including the formal dining saloon, would feel like a floating observatory for those inside.
“It’s easy to forget that owners experience the yacht from the inside out—a stunning silhouette is a thing of beauty, but for most of your time on board you will be looking out, not in,” he explains. Of course, the glass is tinted, because taking in the views should be one-directional. See but not be seen, and all that.
Notable amenities are standard for today’s luxury vessels. The bow houses a helipad and a jacuzzi, with a large pool and a wellness area situated aft, which leads to the beach club with the loungers and a socializing area. A private sundeck with its own bar is available up top, while the main deck is where the cherry on top is to be found: a lounge that becomes a nightclub with custom lighting and sound system, and DJ booth. There is no room to store the helicopter, but the side garage would be big enough for a matching tender and a variety of water toys, a must for all vacations.
floating residence. Unfortunately, Nick Stark doesn’t provide visuals or details regarding the interior, save for listing some of the available amenities.
As noted above, efficiency is a top priority for Project Grace. Lithium battery systems and controllable pitch propulsion would ensure minimal running costs, as would the optimized hull. Gyroscopic and fin-based stabilization systems enhance the degree of comfort on board, providing for smooth sailing.
Nick Star stops short of revealing propulsion, range or a price estimate and, as of the time of writing, there are no plans to make Project Grace a reality. As with every other concept out there from established naval designers, Project Grace could be built if the right owner came along to commission it.
