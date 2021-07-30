Alia Yachts Launches Al Waab II, the Longest Superyacht Under 500GT

Bigger isn’t always better when it comes to yacht ownership, and for a very simple reason: the bigger the boat, the more restrictive and troublesome the red tape for the builders and the owners. As Alia Yachts puts it, yacht owners do want the comfort of a bigger boat, but if possible, under a volume of 500GT.
Al Waab II is one such boat and, at the same time, the world’s longest steel and aluminum superyacht in its class. Also of note is the fact that it was built during a two-year period when the naval industry stalled, due to the effects of the international health crisis. Even so, Alia Yachts was able to complete it with just a couple of weeks’ worth of delays.
At 180 feet (55 meters), it is very long and very spacious, but interior volume isn’t above 500 GT. This possibly record-breaking feat was accomplished through custom design, with a minimalist layout and optimized use of outdoor space, as per the requests of a very determined client.
“Yachts are getting longer and wider, but owners still want to stay below the 500GT mark,” Alia President, Gökhan Çelik says in a statement. “We’ve seen increasing interest in this kind of yacht and so to be one of the first with such an impressive project is an important milestone for Alia.”
Al Waab II is essential a floating “family apartment,” of the most luxurious kind, as we discussed in a previous coverstory. Built in Antalya, Turkey by Alia Yachts, on commission with brokerage firm SF Yacht, it boasts a naval architecture by Vripack, which also signs the interior and exterior design.
It is a gorgeous, sleek vessel that will provide accommodation for 12 guests across six lavish suites, including a double-level master suite on the upper deck. It comes with a generously-sized beach club and all the other amenities that have become standard on superyachts.
Al Waab II is now getting ready for sea trials and the public debut that has been scheduled for September 2021.
