Professional Wrestler Body-Slams Man For Taking His Parking Spot

The bad news (for Abe) is that he used it to attack someone else, and not for defensive purposes. He was booked on suspicion of assault, but he will only be charged at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation. It happened last weekend in Japan, in the parking lot of a supermarket in Chigasaki City, the Kanagawa prefecture, just as professional wrestler Kenji Abe was about to pull in, the Tokyo Reporter informs. The wrestler is 40 years old and he is best known under the stage name Macho Abe Ken.His victim was a 47-year-old man whose identity hasn’t been disclosed. Abe told the police that he became infuriated when he noticed the victim pulling into an empty parking spot that he was trying to pull into himself.“Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested professional wrestler Kenji Abe for assaulting another man during a dispute at a supermarket in Chigasaki City on Sunday,” the publication says. “At around 5:30 p.m., Abe, 40, pinned the victim, a 47-year-old company worker, to the pavement of the supermarket parking lot by using his armpit to hold his head.”“According to the Chigasaki Police Station, the victim suffered light injuries in the incident, including some cuts to the face,” adds the same media outlet. The victim was hospitalized briefly and is now ok.Police say that Abe admitted to his crime on the spot, even detailing the way in which he brought the other motorist down. In addition to placing him in the stronghold, he also grabbed his arms and twisted them behind his back, body-slamming him and pinning him to the ground.Who knew all that fake-fighting would ever come in handy?The bad news (for Abe) is that he used it to attack someone else, and not for defensive purposes. He was booked on suspicion of assault, but he will only be charged at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.