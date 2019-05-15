autoevolution

Professional Wrestler Body-Slams Man For Taking His Parking Spot

15 May 2019, 13:52 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
You know parking is bad when you put your wrestling skills to use on another motorist, in a totally unscripted (and very unsafe) real-life situation.
7 photos
Empty parking lotParking maneuverFull parking lotStreet SignBotched parking jobEmpty parking
It happened last weekend in Japan, in the parking lot of a supermarket in Chigasaki City, the Kanagawa prefecture, just as professional wrestler Kenji Abe was about to pull in, the Tokyo Reporter informs. The wrestler is 40 years old and he is best known under the stage name Macho Abe Ken.

His victim was a 47-year-old man whose identity hasn’t been disclosed. Abe told the police that he became infuriated when he noticed the victim pulling into an empty parking spot that he was trying to pull into himself.

“Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested professional wrestler Kenji Abe for assaulting another man during a dispute at a supermarket in Chigasaki City on Sunday,” the publication says. “At around 5:30 p.m., Abe, 40, pinned the victim, a 47-year-old company worker, to the pavement of the supermarket parking lot by using his armpit to hold his head.”

“According to the Chigasaki Police Station, the victim suffered light injuries in the incident, including some cuts to the face,” adds the same media outlet. The victim was hospitalized briefly and is now ok.

Police say that Abe admitted to his crime on the spot, even detailing the way in which he brought the other motorist down. In addition to placing him in the stronghold, he also grabbed his arms and twisted them behind his back, body-slamming him and pinning him to the ground.

Who knew all that fake-fighting would ever come in handy?

The bad news (for Abe) is that he used it to attack someone else, and not for defensive purposes. He was booked on suspicion of assault, but he will only be charged at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.
PARKING SPOT assault driver police Japan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryAll car models  
 
 