Mercedes Parks on Top of Toyota at New Jersey Mall

Next time you feel bad about your parking skills, think of this: it could always be worse. This incident from New Jersey takes the crown this week, in terms of bad parking.

The eyewitness who caught it on camera says he didn’t see the crash but he did hear the noise. When he turned to look, he was shocked to see one car on top of another, so he took out his phone and recorded this for posterity. And social media, of course.



“A Mercedes ended up on top of an unoccupied



“Morrell said the driver of the Mercedes was attempting to park and drove over a mulched median,” adds the same media outlet.



For the time being, it is unknown whether the driver was male or female, young or old, but it’s clear that, whatever the sex and age, they still need some practice with their parking. The good news: no one was hurt. The bad news: this will end up costing the Mercedes driver more than a shopping trip to the mall.



Earlier this week,



