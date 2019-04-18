autoevolution

Mercedes Parks on Top of Toyota at New Jersey Mall

18 Apr 2019
by
Next time you feel bad about your parking skills, think of this: it could always be worse. This incident from New Jersey takes the crown this week, in terms of bad parking.
It happened earlier this week, at The Outlets at Bergen Town Center in Paramus, New Jersey, North Jersey confirms. The driver of a silver Mercedes ended up on top of another vehicle, and yes, there is video of the aftermath.

The eyewitness who caught it on camera says he didn’t see the crash but he did hear the noise. When he turned to look, he was shocked to see one car on top of another, so he took out his phone and recorded this for posterity. And social media, of course.

“A Mercedes ended up on top of an unoccupied Toyota parked at The Outlets at Bergen Town Center in Paramus after the driver mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, said Diane Morrell, administrative assistant to Maywood Police Chief Joseph Natale,” the publication reports.

“Morrell said the driver of the Mercedes was attempting to park and drove over a mulched median,” adds the same media outlet.

For the time being, it is unknown whether the driver was male or female, young or old, but it’s clear that, whatever the sex and age, they still need some practice with their parking. The good news: no one was hurt. The bad news: this will end up costing the Mercedes driver more than a shopping trip to the mall.

Earlier this week, a drunken grandma from Halifax, Massachusetts got behind the wheel to go to Walmart and managed to park her car on top of 2 other vehicles, while hitting a third. There was a Walmart employee in one of those 2 cars, too. So yes, that saying above totally checks out: it could always be worse.

