Black Car vs. Silver Car: An Epic Parking Standoff in Koreatown, Los Angeles

We’re so used to seeing road rage incident turning violent that witnessing, even virtually, an on-road dispute that doesn’t lead to fists being thrown or guns fired is a delight. This particular incident is even more so, having dragged out for over an hour and a half.

“This car is blocking this other car from grabbing this prime spot,” the woman began by saying. She later admitted that the black car had passed the parking spot with the intention of backing into it, but since it hadn’t turned its blinkers on, the silver car swooped in and “did a classic box in.”



When the whole thing started, it was still light out. One hour later, the cars were still there, blinking their lights and honking their horns, but surprisingly, neither of the drivers got out to yell at the other.



“Passerby are forced to go head to head with oncoming traffic. Very dangerous situation,” the witness wrote. “If this were some type of sport I’d imagine we’re nearing halftime… also a parking spot had opened up across the street but seems like this is more about the principle.”



During the epic standoff, she conducted 2 separate polls, which, in turn, made the hashtags #blackcar and #silvercar start trending. The dispute eventually settled after nightfall, when another spot opened and the black car inched slowly into it. However, not even then did the drivers get out of their respective vehicles: it was almost as if they wanted who could outdo the other at a modern-day version of a staring contest.



Eventually, the driver of the silver car got out and left. The other driver was still in his black car, more than one hour and a half after the whole thing started.



For their “resilience,” the witness left them handwritten thank-you notes that she left on their windshield.



