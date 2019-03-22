autoevolution
White Supremacist Delivers Brutal Beatdown to Woman Blocking Him in Parking Lot

Video of an incident that occurred in a parking lot in Deep Ellum, Dallas after a dispute over parking space has emerged online. And it’s shedding new light into a growing problem in the big US of A: white supremacy and racist violence.
Austin Shuffield, 30, was in his truck when he noticed a car was blocking the exit from the parking lot behind the bar he worked at, Dallas Morning News reports. A 24-year-old woman was at the wheel, and the 2 got into an argument.

The victim told the police that she had stopped her car when she realized she had been “driving the wrong way down the street” and that she moved it into an empty parking space when Shuffield told her she was blocking him. However, instead of driving off, he came out of the car and approached her.

As the newly emerged video shows, he came out with a gun in his hand. He came to the woman and they seemed to be yelling at each other, while the woman was on her phone. He slaps it away from her hands, which is when she pushes him. He then delivers a blinding series of punches and uppercuts to her face.

Shuffied was charged with assault causing bodily injury and interference with an emergency call. The victim’s identity and condition are not known at this time.

After the man was formally charged, he was fired from the bar, with the owner saying they had no idea he could ever be so violent because he was a “good man.” A simple search on Facebook, however, reveals that this wasn't just road rage: the man often identified as a white supremacist and would make derogatory and racist remarks. He’d also tag the bar quite often, so the chances of them not knowing who he really was are slim to none.

Video of the brutal beatdown is being heavily circulated on social media and even celebrities are chiming in. Comedienne Chelsea Handler, for one, is urging newly elected DA of Dallas to show this “neo-Nazi” no mercy for what he’s done.

