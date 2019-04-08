Lidl Parking Lot is Like “The Bermuda Triangle” of Malfunctioning Car Key Fobs

More on this:

1 Gone in 60 Seconds: Thieves Take Family’s 2 New Mercedes SUVs From Their Home

2 It’s Illegal to Leave Your Car Running to Warm Up in Texas, Police Warn

3 HGV Driver Has Useful Tip to Prevent Thieves From Stealing Your Keyless Car

4 75 Cars Stolen in Nashville in 1 Week as Owners Keep Leaving The Keys Inside

5 75-Year-Old Man Spends 14 Hours Trapped Inside His 2006 Cadillac XLR