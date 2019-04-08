autoevolution

Lidl Parking Lot is Like “The Bermuda Triangle” of Malfunctioning Car Key Fobs

8 Apr 2019, 10:28 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A Lidl supermarket in Gloucestershire, UK, is getting quite a reputation for having a “Bermuda Triangle” of a parking lot, which apparently makes almost all car key fobs malfunction. And no, there’s no explanation for it just yet, hence the “Bermuda” reference.
4 photos
Koenigsegg Concept KeyKoenigsegg Concept KeyKoenigsegg Concept Key
A report of late last month in The Mirror noted that several residents had been complaining about the Lidl parking lot in Kingswood, a suburb of Bristol City. Apparently, the issue has also made the object of a Facebook group, where upset customers come to vent their frustrations at their malfunctioning fobs.

The malfunction affects fobs both in terms of locking and unlocking the car, and it also affects fobs whose batteries have just been replaced. These people believe that the internet-based security cameras that cover the parking lot may be to blame, as they’re obstructing the signal of the fobs.

That could be a good explanation and it would certainly solve the mystery… only that it’s not accurate. A Lidl spokesperson says that the cameras don’t transmit a signal, which means that there must be something else that blocks the signal of the fobs. If that’s what’s really causing them to malfunction.

“We were concerned to learn of this occurrence, and are currently looking into the matter to help identify the cause, and resolve the situation for our customers,” the spokesperson adds. As of the time of writing, no solution has been found.

Meanwhile, the mysterious occurrence is sending potential customers away. While many of them find some consolation in knowing they’re not alone in what they’re experiencing, most of them lament how unsafe the experience is. After all, no one likes being locked out of their car when they’re returning with groceries, or knowing their car has been left unlocked while they’re out shopping.
lol key fob keyless car PARKING SPOT Lidl UK
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 