After Perfect Landing, Falcon Heavy Booster Falls Off Droneship en Route to Port

5 NYPD Cop Pops Wheelie on Confiscated Dirt Bike, Crashes it Into Cars

3 Elderly Driver Tries to Back Out of His Driveway, Ends up in Neighbor’s Home

2 Florida Man Admits to Speeding: “This Car is a Ferrari And it Goes Fast”

More on this:

Detroit Tow Truck Hits 7 Parked Cars, Driver Doesn’t Even Get a Ticket

A Detroit tow truck caused mayhem outside a local bar, hitting no less than 7 parked cars. The driver tried to leave the scene of the accident when angry car owners formed a furious mob around the truck. 13 photos



Video of the aftermath of the crash was captured by one of the people at the scene and posted to



Two female car owners charged the truck and asked for the driver to come out, which he obviously didn’t do. One of the women used something that looked like a baseball bat to smash the window on the driver side, while the other kept yelling at him that the car he had just hit was a rental, which she needed to get to work.



Rich Ash agreed to go on camera with his version of events and he tells Fox2 that the tow truck driver didn’t even make an attempt to avoid the impact. “I'm like it doesn’t look like he's stopping and he's swerving in our lane,” he says. “He hit the car at the end of the corner. And then he hit four others that were parked in between them parked very close outside a local club.”



Contacted by the same media outlet,



“No one cut him off, I only saw his car,” Ash says, rubbishing that latter claim.



The tow truck company removed all damaged cars free of charge and is now working with the owners to settle this.



The strangest part of the incident is that the driver wasn’t charged – or receive as much as a fine, Fox2 reports. Police arrived on the scene and helped calm waters, but they ruled that the whole thing had been a “freak accident” so they let the driver go.Video of the aftermath of the crash was captured by one of the people at the scene and posted to Facebook . It’s packed with so many F-bombs that you’re better off watching it at the link, but the footage at the bottom of the page also offers a good indication of how quickly things escalated.Two female car owners charged the truck and asked for the driver to come out, which he obviously didn’t do. One of the women used something that looked like a baseball bat to smash the window on the driver side, while the other kept yelling at him that the car he had just hit was a rental, which she needed to get to work.Rich Ash agreed to go on camera with his version of events and he tells Fox2 that the tow truck driver didn’t even make an attempt to avoid the impact. “I'm like it doesn’t look like he's stopping and he's swerving in our lane,” he says. “He hit the car at the end of the corner. And then he hit four others that were parked in between them parked very close outside a local club.”Contacted by the same media outlet, the tow truck company refrained from comment until the police report was completed. However, they did note that the cars were parked along the road and not in a proper parking lot, and claimed that the driver was trying to avoid other cars when he hit them.“No one cut him off, I only saw his car,” Ash says, rubbishing that latter claim.The tow truck company removed all damaged cars free of charge and is now working with the owners to settle this.