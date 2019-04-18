Texas Cops Issue Coloring Citation to Driver Parked in Handicapped Spot

Sometimes, the best way to get somebody to pay attention to whatever you have to say is through humor, as officers from the Southlake Police Department in Texas have learned.

When their officers noticed a truck parked slightly into a handicapped spot next to it, instead of issuing a proper citation, they made a brand new one. And it allows the receiver to color it and thus work at staying in the lines. You get the message.The citation includes the badge of the PD and a text that warns the driver to be more attentive to where they park their truck. It also includes the suggestion to try coloring the badge while staying in the lines , as that will help with parking without crossing over the lines into the next spot, especially if it’s a handicapped one.The photo was also posted to social media , with a caption meant to warn other drivers off similar behavior. Its tone is light but the message is crystal clear: be more careful or be prepared to pay up, because you’ll be returning to your car to find the real thing in the windshield.“We try to avoid snark and sass (we REALLY do), but sometimes our fair citizens make it hard,” the caption reads. “Please stay in the lines when you park ESPECIALLY if it's next to a handicapped spot or you might be the recipient of one of our new fliers.”“Be kind and drive kind and park kind!” the message continues. “Let this graphic be an attention grabbing example so we don't have to end up going to FedEx Kinko's and making like thousands of copies of these.”It sure beats other passive-aggressive notes over bad parking jobs we’ve seen along the years, and coming from the police, it might just do the trick.