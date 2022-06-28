Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Need a Couple of Range Rovers to Visit Oprah

Weekends are for hanging out with family and friends, and it’s no different for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen driving in a Range Rover to Oprah’s mansion in Montecito, followed by a security team in another Range Rover.
Ever since they relocated to the U.S., Harry and Meghan have become very close to Oprah, who lives merely minutes away from the members of the British Royal Family. They’re so close that the two gave a huge tell-all interview last year, revealing lots of secrets of their time as senior members of the Royal Family.
Now, shortly after their return from the UK after the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, they decided to go hang out with Oprah. The two drove in a black Range Rover from the previous generation, with Harry sitting behind the wheel and Meghan in the back seat. They were joined by a woman believed to be the pair's friend, actress Janina Gavankar, who sat in the front with Harry. The pictures also show what looks like a child car seat next to Meghan, but it’s unclear whether Lilibet or Archie were with them during their visit to Oprah.
The three reportedly spent an hour at Oprah’s $100 million mansion in Montecito, California. The famous couple was joined by another black Range Rover with a security team, a source told Daily Mail.
Land Rover has been one of the top choices for the British Royal Family, and it’s one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite brands. When arriving in the UK at the beginning of the month, Her Majesty sent a black Range Rover and a VW people carrier to pick them up from the airport. For the Platinum Jubilee, Jaguar Land Rover sent 26 of their iconic cars to participate in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which was held on Sunday, June 5.
