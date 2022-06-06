Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Receives Pink Car for First Birthday

You know that moment when you have to buy a gift for a friend or relative who has a lot of money and can buy everything they want? Surely buying a gift from someone in the British Royal Family is exactly like that, but it looks like one of Lilibet's gifts was a success: a pink toy car.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were just in the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which coincided with their daughter, Lilibet’s first birthday. The Royal Couple attended its first official event in two years and jetted off back to the U.S. before the celebration was over.
During their stay in the UK, their daughter, Lilibet Diana, also celebrated her first birthday on June 4. It was also the first time the Queen met her great-granddaughter.
Among her gifts, the one-year-old also received her first car, albeit a toy. She received a pastel pink Volkswagen Beetle kiddie car, apparently from Selfridges, a source told The Sun.
The source explained to the outlet: “As her first birthday is such a milestone, there was lots of discussion ahead of time about the presents that she would be given on the day. One idea that proved very popular was a £75 pink Volkswagen Beetle ride-on toy, which had been spotted in Selfridges.”
It’s not surprising to see them opt for a kiddie car for Lilibet’s first birthday. Not long ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Invictus Games in The Hague and had a chance to try out the electric mini-Defenders during the Land Rover Challenge. They must’ve thought the whole ordeal was very fun and safe, so opted for a pink Volkswagen Beetle kiddie car for Lilibet, too.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not ones to stand out when it comes to their own rides, in general. When they arrived in the UK, the Queen sent a Range Rover and a Volkswagen Carrier for them, but, in the U.S., you shouldn’t be surprised if you see Prince Harry ride an electric bike near his $14 million home in Montecito, California.
