President Trump’s Ferrari F430 Is Estimated To Fetch $350,00 At Auction

Whichever side you’re on, the truth is that Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States. A true businessman at heart, it comes as no surprise that Trump digs luxury and supercars. To an extent, his car history proves that.
Over the years, President Trump owned and rolled in a purpose-built Cadillac limo, a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo, and a 1991 Acura NSX. On this occasion, however, we will talk about a Ferrari that was purchased new by Mr. Trump when the F430 was the bee’s knees in its class.

Since then, Ferrari’s entry-level mid-engine range saw the advent of the 458 Italia and 488 GTB, so yeah, we are talking about the 2000s here. Pictured in the main photo of this story is an under-6,000-mile F430 with all the bells and whistles one could wish for in this sort of car, including carbon inserts for the instrument cluster.

Slated to cross the block on April 1, 2017, this Prancing Horse ain’t no April Fools’ prank. More to the point, Auctions America sourced the original title of the F430 to prove that its original owner was indeed Donald J. Trump. It was originally acquired back in 2007, then Trump sold his redheaded Italian masterpiece to the second and current owner in 2011.

Serviced only by the peeps over at Ferrari - Maserati of Long Island, the belly of the beast is a 4.3-liter freely aspirated V8 with 497 PS (490 horsepower) and 465 Nm (343 lb-ft). The 8,500 rpm redline is another big plus point of F430 ownership. The 488 GTB’s twin-turbocharged V8, by comparison, was developed to deliver the maximum amount of ponies at 8,000 rpm.

Other than its famous first owner, this Ferrari F430 is a testament to an era that will never come back in the supercar world. But because of its famous first owner, you’ll need to pony up anything between $250,000 and $350,000 to have a winning chance at getting your hands on it.
